Russia warns the US for unwillingness to agree on its security

The government of Russia has warned this Thursday, February 17, 2022 that “it will be forced to respond” in the “absence of the provision” of United States to agree on “firm and legally binding guarantees” that guarantee the security of all parties, “including through the implementation of technical-military measures.”

This has been done in the response sent this Thursday to the United States to the proposals presented by the Administration of Joe Biden in terms of European security, which Moscow considers “unconstructive” because they have not responded to the “basic elements” previously requested by Russia – the non-expansion of NATO and the rejection of the creation of military bases in territories that previously formed part of the Soviet Union (USSR), mainly.

“The nature of the package of Russian proposals has been ignored,” lamented the Administration of Vladimir Putinwho said that Washington it has “deliberately” chosen “convenient” topics that, moreover, have been “twisted” to create advantages for the United States and its allies.

“That approach, as well as the accompanying rhetoric from US officials, reinforces legitimate doubts that Washington is really engaged with fixing the European security situation”, reads the document, collected by the Russian agency TASS.

In this sense, he has elaborated that the “increasing” military activity of the United States and the NATO near Russian borders is “alarming”, while Russia’s “red lines” and its “core” security interests, as well as Russia’s “sovereign right” to protect them, “continue to be ignored”. “The final demands to withdraw troops from certain areas of the russian territoryaccompanied by threats of tougher sanctions, are unacceptable and undermine the prospects of reaching real agreements,” he added.

In addition, he has insisted that “there is not and is not planned” any Russian invasion of Ukraineso the “declarations on Russia’s responsibility in the escalation cannot be considered otherwise than as an attempt to pressure and devalue Russia’s proposed security guarantees.

For this reason, it has considered that the mention in this context of the Russian obligations under the 1994 Budapest Memorandum – which offers security guarantees by its signatories with respect to Ukraine’s accession to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty – “does not has nothing to do with him intraukrainian conflict and it does not apply to circumstances resulting from the action of internal factors therein”. “The loss of territorial integrity by the Ukrainian state is the result of the processes that have taken place within it,” she explained.

In the same way, Moscow It has denied that it occupied Crimea in 2014 and has stated that the decision came from the people, without the use of force or threat of use of force. Also, he has described as “unsustainable” that Russia started the Donbas conflict.

Thus, and to reduce the escalation of tension around Ukraine, Russia has called for stopping the supply of weapons to the country, withdrawing all Western advisers and instructors, denying the countries of the NATO any joint exercises with the Ukrainian Armed Forces and withdraw all foreign weapons previously delivered to Kiev.

Moscow also “notes” that in its response to the Russian proposals, the United States insists that progress in improving the European security situation “can only be achieved in terms of de-escalation in relation to the Russian threatening actions against Ukraine” and has reiterated that it presumes that the deployment of Russian troops in its own territory “does not and cannot affect the fundamental interests” of Washington. “We would like to remind that our forces are not on the territory of Ukraine,” he insisted.

The principle of indivisibility of security

On the other hand, the Putin Administration has pointed out that it “has not seen” in the response of the United States “the confirmation that the US side is fully committed to the observance of the immutable principle of the indivisibility of security” and has accused the United States of having “lack of will ” to “abandon its counterproductive and destabilizing course of creating advantages for itself and its allies at the expense of Russia’s security interests.”

“This is exactly what is happening as a result of NATO’s rampant implementation of a policy of geostrategic and military development without restrictions from the post-Soviet space, including Ukraine, which is of a particularly sensitive nature for us”, he continued, lamenting once again that “fundamental security interests are ignored and the inalienable right of Russia to guarantee them is denied”, something “ unacceptable”.

Likewise, he has criticized the fact that the United States maintains its “strong support” for NATO’s open-door policy because, according to Moscow, it contradicts the basic commitments adopted within the framework of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) not to strengthen one’s own security at the expense of that of others.

In this sense, he has asked Washington and the Alliance to “return to comply” with their international obligations in the field of maintaining peace and security and has indicated that he expects “concrete proposals” from the members of the Alliance. NATO on the content and forms of legal consolidation of the “renunciation” of further expansion to the east.

The Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, had confirmed hours before that the response would arrive this Thursday, even promising that, once delivered, it would be made public. “If secrecy is maintained, as Washington and Brussels prefer, public opinion will be flooded with lies and crude propaganda that now saturates the information space,” the head of Russian diplomacy has assured, according to the Sputnik agency.

Moscow demands security guarantees so, for example, that the NATO does not expand in Eastern Europe and does not deploy attack weapons. However, in recent weeks military commitments have continued to be announced with countries close to Russia, including Ukraine, the epicenter of the latest political and war escalation.

Tension around Ukraine has increased in recent months due to the deployment of Russian troops along the country’s border, which international community It has been understood as a possible preparation for an “invasion”. Russia has denied these accusations and has accused NATO of increasing military activity in the area.



