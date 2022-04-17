Russia warns the US that sending arms to Ukraine will have “unpredictable consequences” | International

Ukrainian soldiers unload US missiles at the kyiv airport. SERGEI SUPINSKY (AFP)

Moscow has warned the White House, through a diplomatic communication, that if it perseveres in sending certain weapons to Ukraine this will end up having “unpredictable consequences”. The note, to which the newspaper has had access The Washington Post, It comes just as President Joe Biden has approved $800 million in military aid to Ukraine, including howitzers, coastal defense drones, armored anti-aircraft and anti-tank vehicles, and ammunition.

More information

The weapons from the United States will arrive in Ukraine shortly and the shipment responds to an urgent request from President Volodymyr Zelensky to Washington, given the mobilization of Russian troops and the foreseeable attack in the Donbas region, to the east of Ukraine, whose coastal strip it connects with Crimea, the territory illegally annexed by Russia in 2014. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby assured that the defense systems whose shipment has been approved by the United States “reflect the type of fight that the Ukrainians expect to face”.

The leaked document, titled On Russia’s concerns in the context of massive supplies of weapons and military equipment to the kyiv regime, was written in Russian and included a translated version. It was sent to the State Department by the Russian Embassy in Washington. The note makes clear the request of the Government of Vladimir Putin for “the United States and its allies to stop the irresponsible militarization of Ukraine”, something that, they warn, will have unpredictable consequences for regional and international security. As reported to post a senior official in the Biden Administration, “what the Russians are trying to tell us privately is just what they have told the world in public, that the enormous amount of assistance we have provided to our Ukrainian partners is being extraordinarily effective.” The diplomatic communication was dated Tuesday, when the shipment of a new weapons package was announced that raised the total amount of US military aid provided to Ukraine since the February 24 invasion to $3.2 billion, according to the Pentagon spokesman, John Kirby.

Russian Security Council Vice President Dmitry Medvedev threatened last Wednesday to send nuclear weapons to the Baltic if Sweden and Finland joined the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). In addition, Medvedev also anticipated that this accession would have as a response a deployment of more Russian troops in the area. “If Sweden and Finland join NATO, the land border will double and naturally will have to be reinforced. It will be necessary to drastically increase ground and air defenses, and to deploy significant naval forces in the Gulf of Finland,” said the former Russian president and prime minister.

subscribe here to the newsletter of EL PAÍS América and receive all the key information on current affairs in the region