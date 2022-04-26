Russia warns Ukraine not to provoke World War III

KYIV, Ukraine — The highest-ranking Russian diplomat warned to Ukraine that it risks provoking World War III and said that the threat of nuclear conflict “should not be underestimated”as his country attacked rail and fuel installations far from the front lines of the new offensive by Moscow in eastern Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defense of BritainFor his part, he said on Tuesday that Russian forces had taken the Ukrainian city of Kreminna, in the Luhansk region, after days of street battles.

“The city of Kreminna has allegedly fallen and heavy fighting is reported south of Izium as Russian forces attempt to advance on the cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk from the north and east,” the British military said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The report did not say how he knew the city, which is about 355 miles southeast of the Ukrainian capital, kyiv, had fallen. The Ukrainian government did not immediately respond.

The Ukrainian General Staff reported Russian attacks in Kharkiv, the country’s second largest city. Moscow is trying to take control of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, which make up Donbas, Ukraine’s industrial heartland in the east of the country, and establish a land connection with Crimea.

In the area of ​​Velyka Oleksandrivka, a village in the Kherson region, which is mostly controlled by the Russians, Ukrainian forces destroyed an ammunition depot and “eliminated” more than 70 soldiers, the General Staff added.

Luhansk region governor Serhiy Haidai said on the Telegram messaging app that Russian forces attacked civilians 17 times in the last 24 hours, with the cities most affected by the offensive being Popasna, Lysychansk and Girske.

Four people were killed and nine wounded on Monday in Russian attacks on the Donetsk region, its governor, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said on Telegram. Among the dead were a 9-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy.

The United States has rushed to bring more weapons to Ukraine and says assistance from Western allies is making a difference in the war that began two months ago.

“Russia is failing. Ukraine is succeeding,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday after he and the US Secretary of Defense visited kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the US wants Ukraine to remain a sovereign and democratic country, but also wants “to see Russia weakened to the point where it can’t do things like invade Ukraine.”

Austin’s remarks seemed to mark a change in US strategic goals, given that Washington had earlier said that the goal of US military aid was to help Ukraine win and defend Ukraine’s neighbors members of the NATO against Russian threats.

In an apparent response to Austin, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia has “the feeling that the West wants Ukraine to continue fighting and, in its view, tire, exhaust the Russian army and the Russian military industrial complex. This is a fantasy.”

Weapons provided by Western countries “will be a legitimate target,” said Lavrov, who accused Ukrainian leaders of provoking Russia by calling for NATO to get involved in the conflict. NATO forces are “stoking the fire,” Lavrov said, according to a transcript of his remarks on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website.

“The whole world is reciting incantations that in no case can we allow a Third World War,” Lavrov said in an interview on Russian television.

The foreign minister added that he would not want the risks of a nuclear confrontation “to be artificially inflated now, when the risks are quite significant.”

“The risk is serious,” he said. “It is real. It should not be underestimated.”

When Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, its ostensible goal was to take kyiv, the capital. But the Ukrainians, with the help of Western weapons, forced the troops of Russian President Vladimir Putin to withdraw.

Moscow now says its goal is to take over Donbas, where the population is struggling to survive without many basic supplies.