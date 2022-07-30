Russia warns US not to provoke China

The Kremlin on Friday voiced strong support for China amid tensions over Taiwan and warned Washington not to take “provocative” steps that would escalate the situation.

During a telephone conversation with US President Joe Biden on Thursday, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that Washington should not interfere in China’s interactions with Taiwan.

Speaking to the press, Kremlin spokesman Dimitri Peskov said that Russia strongly supports Chinese sovereignty and territorial integrity. “We believe that no other country has the right to question that or take provocative measures,” Peskov said.

He warned the United States not to take “destructive” steps, adding that “such conduct in the international arena would only exacerbate tensions in a world already overburdened with regional and global problems.”

The strong statement highlights the close ties between Moscow and Beijing, which have grown stronger since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. China has refused to criticize Russia and accuses the United States and NATO of provoking Moscow. He has also lambasted the sanctions imposed against Russia.

The Chinese government gave no indication that Xi and Biden discussed potential plans by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to visit Taiwan, which Beijing says has no right to handle foreign relations. But Xi rejected “interference by foreign forces” that might encourage Taiwan to try to make its decades-old de facto independence permanent.

“Resolutely safeguarding China’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity is the firm will of more than 1.4 billion Chinese people,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Friday. “Those who play with fire, will die by fire.”

Taiwan and China separated in 1949 after a civil war that ended with the victory of the communist forces on the mainland. They have no official relations, but are linked by trade and investments valued at billions of dollars.

The two parties say that they are one country, but they disagree as to which of the governments has the right to be the government of the entire nation.