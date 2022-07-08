Russia. “We haven’t started in Ukraine yet,” warns Vladimir Putin

Moscow.- The Russian president, Vladimir Putinwarned today that Russia “nothing serious” has yet to start in Ukraineand stressed that Russian troops are currently focused on Donbas, in the east of the country.

“Everyone should know that we really haven’t started anything serious yet. At the same time we don’t refuse to hold peace talks. But those who refuse should know that the more time passes, the more difficult it will be to reach an agreement with us,” he said at a meeting with the leaders of parliamentary groups and the leadership of the Lower House in the Kremlin.

The president devoted a good part of his speech to attacking the West and affirming that Russia is not to blame for the armed conflict.

“Today we hear that they want to defeat us on the battlefield. What can we say, so let them try. We have heard many times that the West wants to fight with us to the last Ukrainian. This is a tragedy for the Ukrainian people, but it seems that everything point to that,” he said.

In the opinion of the Kremlin chief, the West, led by the United States, has “been extremely aggressive with Russia for decades.”

Putin stressed that his proposals to create a new security system in Europe have been rejected, as have his initiatives to resolve the threat of US missile defense in the Old Continent and his warnings about the unacceptability of NATO expansion, especially to the former Soviet republics.

“And why? Because they just don’t need a country like Russia, that’s why. That’s why they supported terrorism, separatism in Russia, internal destructive forces and the “fifth column” in our country. They all received and receive support unconditional support of this same collective West,” he said.

“They tell us that we started a war in Donbas, in Ukraine. No, it was unleashed by this same collective West by organizing and supporting an unconstitutional armed coup in Ukraine in 2014, and then encouraging and justifying the genocide of the people of Donbas. This The West itself is the instigator and the culprit of what is happening today,” the Kremlin chief asserted.

Putin accused the West of having provoked a conflict to “move to a new stage in the fight against Russia, a new stage in the containment” of the country.

“So we can say that he succeeded to a certain extent. And the war broke out and sanctions were imposed,” he stressed.

The Russian president considers that the West “should have understood that they have already lost since our special military operation began, because its beginning also means the beginning of a radical rupture of the American world order.”

Putin argued that this is the beginning of the transition “from liberal-globalist American egocentrism to a truly multipolar world, a world based not on selfish rules invented by someone for himself.

“And we must understand that this process can no longer be stopped,” he reiterated.

