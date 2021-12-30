Russia, “whale prison dismantled: 100 cetaceans freed

A notorious “whale prison” which contained over 100 cetaceans and was located in the Sea of ​​Okhotsk in the Far East of the Russian Federation has been dismantled. “In order to prevent the future illegal use of this maritime space and the creation of a new” whale prison “, the remaining floating constructions in the bay were dismantled at the request of the Amur region’s environmental protection prosecutor’s office” , reads a statement. At the direct request of President Vladimir Putin, the prosecutor supervises the protection of marine mammals found in the region, and in particular those that were previously in the Primorye Srednaya Bay “prison”.

To prevent the cetaceans from being sold after their release, the controls have also been extended to the internet and in two years more than 100 sites dedicated to the marketing of whales and dolphins have been blocked. The scandal of the “whale prison”, where almost 100 specimens of killer whales and beluga-type cetaceans were held, broke out in early 2019 and became a serious image problem for Putin, who has always declared himself a staunch defender some animals. Following complaints from environmentalists, Russian authorities released 87 beluga whales, 11 killer whales as well as five walrus cubs.

