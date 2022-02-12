Russia, what sanctions the US and the EU are working on in the event of an invasion of Ukraine

Joe Biden and the member countries of the European Union have been repeating this for some time: if Vladimir Putin gives the order to invade Ukraine, “sanctions never seen before” in the recent history of relations between the West and Russia will spill against Moscow. From what has emerged so far, it is a package of draconian and extensive measures, which will have “profound economic effects” for Moscow. The European Commission has been working for weeks to find a delicate balance within the crisis, which must also be sought among the parties involved: not everyone agrees on the severity of the sanctions, nor on the so-called red line to consider in order to trigger them.

When they should go off

Currently, among the hawks there are the Netherlands, the Baltic countries and the Eastern states (excluding Hungary), while others – such as Italy, Germany and France, which have long played the role of mediators – are deployed on a more cautious line. The prevailing thesis at the moment is that of the major European capitals: that is, that sanctions are triggered only in the event of a real invasion by Russian troops. Any cyber attacks or unrest could instead trigger more “proportionate” sanctions.

The measures against his entourage

Among the measures under consideration are the individual sanctions intended to hit the‘inner circle of Putin. To work on this point is above all the Biden administration: economic sanctions and traffic bans in the EU and the USA will be. Alina Kabaeva, Olympic gold medalist in 2004, could also end up on the black list, among family members, oligarchs and personalities close to Putin.

Sanctions for banks

The package in this area is still under discussion. It should be certain that the sanctions will hit individual Russian banks such as Sberbank or the para-state Vtb. For now, Russia’s expulsion from Swift, the international payments system, seems excluded. Such a sanction would jeopardize the return by the Russians of billions of dollars that Europeans have lent. Above all, Germany opposes this solution.

Technologies

As for trade sanctions, work is underway to stop the transfer of technologies to Russian industries. The sectors of artificial intelligence, quantum computing, civil aviation or aerospace are included. The stop on exports could however also concern video games, tablets and smartphones.

Hit the energy sector

The most difficult point on which to find an agreement is that of energy: one could consider the stop to new gas explorations (or financing for these activities) by Western companies, but also the interruption of the transfer of technologies for the Russian energy industry. This is a very slippery terrain, which would have a very strong impact on several countries. At risk there is not only the continuation of works on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline that will unite Russia and Germany, but also the future of other companies. For example, the British BP owns 20% of the Russian oil company Rosneft, and Shell has joined the American Exxon in the exploration of gas and oil off the island of Sakhalin.

Read also: