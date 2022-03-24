Russia will accept bitcoin for oil and gas if necessary

Key facts: Russia is open to trade in any currency, including bitcoin.

Russia’s stance comes amid sanctions over its military intervention in Ukraine.

Bitcoin could establish itself as a tool against the blocking of funds for Russia in international markets. At least, this is how Pavel Zavalny, head of the Eurasian giant’s Energy Committee, appeared this Thursday, March 24, recognizing that there is the possibility of accepting cryptocurrency for the sale of energy resources, such as gas and oil.

During a press conference this morning, Zavalny mentioned bitcoin (BTC) as a possible exchange currency, in the context of sanctions of the United States and Europe against him.

According to various translations of Twitter users, Zavalny he did not assure that they are directly planning the inclusion of bitcoin among their commercial exchange currencies, but they could consider it the same as currencies of “friendly” countries, such as the Chinese yuan or the Turkish lira, for example.

The reading available on the Twitter profile of the Russians With Attitude podcast, mentions the next:

Russia can sell energy resources to hostile countries for rubles/gold, while processing payments from friendly countries in their national currencies (yuan, lira, dinar) and, if possible, Bitcoin, says State Duma Energy Committee chairman, Pavel Zavalny. Podcast Russians With Attitude on Zavalny’s words

For its part, the Bitcoin Magazine medium cited other words attributed to the member of the Russian government: “There may be a variety of currencies [en el comercio de recursos energéticos]. If they want bitcoin, we will trade in bitcoin.”

Bitcoin reacts to a possible milestone in international markets

In the event that Russia begins to receive BTC as a means of payment for its energy resources, it would be setting a new precedent for cryptocurrency in the world: medium of exchange in international markets.

At the moment, that news seems to be driving the price of the cryptocurrency a little more. Currently, the price of BTC on exchanges is hovering around $44,000, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Although the expectations were already mostly bullish, the price of the cryptocurrency had not touched these price levels since the beginning of this month of March. Is this the necessary impulse so that break the $45,000 barrier What has become so elusive, as we have reported in CriptoNoticias?