Russia will allow hacking the programs of the countries that have sanctioned it

This document, prepared by the Russian Ministry of Economic Development, contains several scenarios for face the different measures taken by other countries and technology companies and some of them will directly affect the owners of copyrights, patents and trademarks who act against the interests of Russia.

In a document titled “ Priority action plan to ensure the development of the Russian economy in conditions of pressure from external sanctions ” (in English in PDF format), the Russian government details a series of measures with which it intends to evade the sanctions —or at least coexist with them—.

More specifically, the point 6.7.3 of that action plan addresses the problem of foreign companies deciding to revoke or issue software licences. According to Russian law before the start of the invasion of Ukraine, unlicensed software is illegal. However, with these new measures software piracy would be legal for cases where there are no Russian alternatives:

“Cancellation of responsibility for the use of software (SW) without a license in the Russian Federation, owned by a copyright holder of countries that have supported the sanctions”

This proposal would cover both civil and criminal liability (Code of Administrative Offenses and the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation) and indicates that, as long as there are sanctions, this hacking would be permissible. The objective would be to reduce dependence on products from foreign companies to also support solutions developed within the territory.

According to him article 1360 of the Civil Code of the Russian Federation, the government of the Russian Federation has the right “in an emergency” to decide on the use of an invention, utility model or industrial design without the consent of the patent owner.

Unblock access to torrent sites

Gazeta.ru reported that the Russian politician Dmitry Ionin had suggested that, given the refusal of Western companies to release new films in Russia, perhaps citizens could turn to the RuTracker torrent site.

Депутат Госдумы Дмитрий Ионин предложил разблокировать RuTracker Так как многие западные студии отказались от выпуска новых кинолент в России, парламентарий считает, что благодаря торрент-трекеру пользователи смогут увидеть голливудские фильмы. pic.twitter.com/muO1VitjTO — Газета.Ru (@GazetaRu) March 3, 2022

Companies in the film sector, such as Disney, Warner Bros or Sony Pictureshave announced that their next releases will not premiere in the Russian country, affecting works such as Pixar’s Red Alert, Batman or Morbius, respectively.

RuTracker is a pirate torrent website that is “permanently” blocked by Internet operators in Russia for repeatedly infringing copyright, so its decriminalization and granting of access could serve local citizens to access such removed premieres of Russian cinemas. Users of one provider in particular, MTS, later reported being able to access the site, but the reasons for this are unclear as this step has not officially been taken yet.