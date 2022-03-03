Russia will be cut off from access to cryptocurrencies! Russia will fall into the biggest crisis in its history

photo freepik.com

Russians’ fear following Mykhailo Fedorov’s appeal likely contributed to recent rate gains. We wonder if Russian users who are still saved with cryptocurrencies really have something to fear… And yes, we are getting closer and closer to a possible positive decision.

Trading with SquaredFinancial

Unlike companies in many other industries, which have enthusiastically blocked Russian users from accessing their services, exchange representatives seem skeptical about such a solution at the moment, but we have faith that they will eventually accept, just the same. The way countries opposed to Russia’s isolation from the SWIFT system did.

The situation is very dynamic, which can be seen in the huge gains that most cryptocurrencies have registered in the last twelve hours. Yesterday morning we reported that Mykhailo Fedorov posted a message on Twitter in which Ukraine asks to block access to cryptocurrency exchanges. This was what led to huge spikes in cryptocurrency prices due to fears that Russians would flee Bitcoin.

Bitcoin-BTC Analysis

Our analysis of the Bitcoin cryptocurrency today surprises us with how bullish the situation is showing at the moment. It is no other price than about $43,443.05. But, until what point does it make sense to invest in the cryptocurrency in question? Its value has been growing even in the weekly data, in the case of increases of 17.68%, which is a very high percentage for what has been happening these days ago, or that of the last 24 hours of 14.46%. Regarding the volume of the Bitcoin cryptocurrency, we find amounts such as 38,212,375,261 dollars or 824,167,798,256 dollars, the amount that corresponds to the market capitalization.

Bitcoin BTC price: 43443.05 dollars

Real-time chart of the Bitcoin BTC cryptocurrency in a 24-hour time frame

Although Ukraine’s calls to close Russian accounts are understandable and justified in this case, representatives of stock exchanges are not planning such steps at the moment. Some exchange founders emphasize that their platforms are neutral, so they do not intend to block the accounts of users from any country without a legal requirement, adding that in the current circumstances measures that could lead to an increase should not be supported. of tensions and affect the rights of innocent people.