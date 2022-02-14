“Russia will invade Ukraine on Wednesday, with air-naval bombardments in preparation”

AGI – “The day after tomorrow, Wednesday 16 February, Russia will invade Ukraine. The attack will start with air-naval preparation bombings from the western and southern Russian military districts – Crimea and Sevastopol on the front line – probably involving Belarus (Lukashenka is very keen on the rank of colonel of the Russian army promised to him by Putin) “, Lucio Caracciolo certainly says in an analysis in La Stampa, while” between today and tomorrow, meanwhile, the rebels of the Luhans’k and Donetsk republics will raise hell. Within a week or two, Kiev will collapse at the foot of Moscow ”.

This is the scenario envisaged by the geopolitical analyst even if “Moscow denies that it wants to invade its neighbor,” he observes. But, according to Caracciolo, there are two cases: either “the Kremlin autocrat is a suicidal madman and therefore will march on Kiev. Thus the grave will be dug “or” the Russian president preserves the use of reason. So he will keep the pressure on Ukraine until he is sure he has achieved the goal: to bring that strategic brand back into the sphere of influence of his empire “, also because “Putin does not want to go down in history as the tsar who lost Ukraine. But he knows that to recover Kiev he must first neutralize it, nailing it to no man’s land between himself and NATO “, so that” adding these factors to the Atlantic retaliation, the risk for Putin is to open the final crisis for himself and his regime “, writes Caracciolo , according to which “in the meantime, Moscow will want to deepen the faults in the Atlantic alignment, incurable because they are determined by the differences of interests and historical memories of its partners. Without firing a shot, or almost ”.

And he sees two possible options. The first is that “even the shrewdest leaders make fatal mistakes, under pressure. Or someone in the Armed Forces will disobey orders or fall into a provocation triggering an incident that will force Putin on the offensive “while” the second hypothesis is instead the logical development of the Russian plan. Putin wants to bring Russia into a new European concert based on the balance of powers, subverting the American primacy encoded in NATO “but” the old-fashioned attack with bombings, tanks and massacres of civilians would perhaps lead to a temporary military success, which strategic defeat would certainly follow “, underlines Caracciolo, for which the scenarios that are looming see NATO that” would push bases and missiles to the border with Russian Ukraine.

Europeans and Americans would put the differences aside for a while. Swedes and Finns, more anti-Russian than most of the Atlantic, would rush into the Alliance and close the stranglehold of the most colossal health cordon in history to the north. And who knows if Beijing, at that point, would lift a finger for Moscow ”, concludes the geopolitical analyst.