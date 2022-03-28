Russia will regulate bitcoin and Bukele challenges the US

Among the most outstanding news of the week, the advances of Russia for the regulation of bitcoin stand out. A series of statements, from senior officials of the Eurasian nation, point to an early integration of cryptocurrencies into the country’s economy through strict regulation.

Meanwhile, the price of bitcoin finally managed to break the psychological barrier of $40,000, reaching $45,000 again on March 25 and currently surpassing $47,000. The weekly rise of the cryptocurrency is estimated at 14%. At the time of this writing, the cryptocurrency is trading at USD 47,217, as reflected in the market price of Latin America and Spain, according to the CriptoNoticias price calculator.

These are the most important news:

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin stated his position in favor of cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, noting that it is alreadyThe time has come to integrate cryptocurrencies into the economy of your country, which is why it considers it necessary to activate legal mechanisms that allow the circulation of cryptocurrencies. The remarks came shortly after the head of the Energy Committee admitted that there is a possibility that Russia will accept cryptocurrencies for the sale of gas and oil. For his part, the energy minister, Evgeny Grabchak, spoke of the legal vacuum regarding Bitcoin mining, also expressing his support for the activity.

100 legislators in the United States Senate are preparing to approve the “El Salvador Cryptocurrency Responsibility Law” or “ACES Law”, a project that will allow US government agencies to investigate a long list of issues regarding El Salvador and Bitcoin. The progress of the proposal, already approved by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, they were refuted by President Nayib Bukele, who mocked the “fear” of legislators and confronted one of the senators who supports the law on Twitter. In this context, personalities such as the Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego and the CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao, visited El Salvador and met with the president.

The American oil giant ExxonMobil is carrying out a program based on the use of surplus natural gas, produced in North Dakota oil wells, to feed Bitcoin mining farms. It is a pilot plan that they plan to take to four countries, according to Bloomberg sources. Meanwhile, the price of gasoline has increased in the US due to the increase in the cost of a barrel of oil. The situation possibly affect electricity prices, going to the detriment of Bitcoin mining. This, taking into account that the United States currently hosts 35% of the network’s global hashrate.

ETF analysts Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart said there is a high probability that in 2023 it will launch in the United States. the first bitcoin spot exchange traded fund (BTC spot ETF). The fact is expected to generate a significant rise in the price of bitcoin. Meanwhile, the present analyzes point to the existence of a great strength of demand, which has generated this week’s increase. The current rally in the cryptocurrency is believed to be the first part of a rally to $50,000 and $60,000.

The lawsuit filed by Craig Wright, the self-proclaimed Satoshi Nakamoto, against major Bitcoin developers, in the case of BTC stolen from the Mt. Gox exchange and deposited at an address allegedly assigned to Wright, was dismissed by a UK High Court judge. The sentence concludes that Wright did not establish clear reasons for holding a formal trial in the case. For its part, the International Federation of Associated Football (FIFA) announced the incorporation of the bitcoin exchange, Crypto.com, as one of the main sponsors of the next Soccer World Cup, to be held in Qatar later this year.

In the last week, ether (ETH), the Ethereum cryptocurrency, doubled bitcoin in appreciation while ETH inventories on exchanges reached minimum values. The appreciation of ETH has been 17%, double that achieved by bitcoin BTC in the same period. Meanwhile, there has been a record increase in daily deposits on Ethereum 2.0. One of the reasons for this growth could be related to the proximity of the merger between the two chains (or The Merge).

If you want to know the meaning of several words of the terminology of the crypto world, you can consult them in the extensive Glossary of CriptoNoticias. Here’s a little preview with the word ANN.

ANN (Announcement): Originally from the famous Bitcointalk forum, these acronyms are short for “Announcement” and are also used in other forums and social networks to head posts that describe a new altcoin, platform, service or ICO.