Sports

Russia wins the 2021 Davis Cup. Croatia beaten after the two singles

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee32 mins ago
0 16 2 minutes read

Davis Cup results

Fifteen years later the Russia returned to victory in the Davis Cup, beating the Croatia already after the two singulars. In Madrid it was Andrey Rublev (ATP 5) to channel the final in favor of the Russians: the 24 year old got rid of Borna Gojo (279) with a score of 6-4 7-6 (7/5).

Daniil Medvedev (2) instead he was forced to sweat the so-called seven shirts before overcoming with the partials of 7-6 (9/7) 6-2 Marin Cilic (30): the first fraction was hard fought, but then the winner of the last edition of the US Open has risen to the chair not leaving even the crumbs to the Croatian. Russia, which succeeds Spain in the roll of honor, has thus conquered the 4 salad bowl of its history, the last dated back to 2006.

The final

Sunday 05 December (4 pm)

Madrid: Russia RUS – Croatia HRV 2-0
16:00 – Rublev – Gojo 1-0 1.16 5.55

Davis C Davis Cup Davis Cup Single Matches

Rublev A.

6

7

Gojo B.

4

6

Winner: Rublev A.

17:30 – Medvedev – Cilic 2-0 1.10 7.50

ITF Finals

D. Medvedev

7

6

M. Cilic

6

2

Winner: D. Medvedev

19:00 – Karat / Ruble – Mekti / Pavic 0-0 2.70 1.47

ITF Finals

A. Karatsev / A. Rublev

0

N. Mektic / M. Pavic

0

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee32 mins ago
0 16 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Mihajlovic invites Bologna to dinner: ‘I am … two years old’

November 3, 2021

Conference League Roma-Zorya, Mourinho in conference

2 weeks ago

World Playoffs, Cannavaro: “Italy stronger than Portugal. And CR7 is less mobile”

1 week ago

Physical strength, technique and goals: Scamacca is unleashed, center forward from the national team | News

3 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button