Russia wins the 2021 Davis Cup. Croatia beaten after the two singles
Davis Cup results
Fifteen years later the Russia returned to victory in the Davis Cup, beating the Croatia already after the two singulars. In Madrid it was Andrey Rublev (ATP 5) to channel the final in favor of the Russians: the 24 year old got rid of Borna Gojo (279) with a score of 6-4 7-6 (7/5).
Daniil Medvedev (2) instead he was forced to sweat the so-called seven shirts before overcoming with the partials of 7-6 (9/7) 6-2 Marin Cilic (30): the first fraction was hard fought, but then the winner of the last edition of the US Open has risen to the chair not leaving even the crumbs to the Croatian. Russia, which succeeds Spain in the roll of honor, has thus conquered the 4 salad bowl of its history, the last dated back to 2006.
The final
Sunday 05 December (4 pm)
Madrid: Russia – Croatia 2-0
16:00 – Rublev – Gojo 1-0 1.16 5.55
17:30 – Medvedev – Cilic 2-0 1.10 7.50
19:00 – Karat / Ruble – Mekti / Pavic 0-0 2.70 1.47
