Russia wishes to deepen strategic cooperation with Cuba and Latin America (+ Video) › World › Granma

Russia and Cuba intend to deepen strategic bilateral cooperation, declared the director of the Latin America Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Alexandr Schetinin.

“We will strengthen the Russian-Cuban strategic partnership on the world stage, in promoting trade and economic cooperation, providing humanitarian assistance and strengthening contacts between people. We pay priority attention to the transport, energy, metallurgy, agriculture and tourism sectors », he argued.

Quoted by Sputnik, he recalled that cooperation between Moscow and Havana has a long history, and is based on “companionship and mutual support. They are relationships of true friends and strategic partners », he emphasized.

Regarding the more than 60 years of economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States against Cuba, Schetinin said that it is an example of the “hypocrisy and duplicity of Washington’s foreign policy” that seeks to build the world “according to its templates.” .

Referring to Russia’s relations with Latin America, he said that measures are being developed to make payments in their national currencies. “It is an imperative if we really want to build a fairer global financial and economic model. The understanding of the need to free oneself from dependence on Western payment systems, in general, on the financial and economic system of the West, is becoming increasingly clear, “she emphasized.