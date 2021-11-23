Russia, yellow for the death of the wife of a senator who is an enemy of Putin

As reported by the Daily Mail, the hypothesis that Moscow has done everything to avoid an embarrassment situation such as being dragged to court is only one of the candidates, given the turbulent past of the family. Igor Izmestiev, a former soldier from Bashkiria, got rich in the 1990s from oil and was a senator for five years. A career built by supporting Putin but when the Bond with the president deteriorated Izmestiev decided to leave Russia with his family, moving to Germany and then to London and taking a large part of his assets with him.

Two years later, convinced to attend a business meeting in Kyrgyzstan, has been arrested by the secret services of the Federal Security Service on charges of murdering the wife of a business partner. It was then convicted of several murders, tax evasion, attempted bribery and attempted murder. In the following years, activist Lyudmila Alekseyeva’s appeal to be granted pardon fell on deaf ears. Meantime in London Irina had managed to rebuild her life: here he had studied at the London Film Academy and had founded IZM Productions, which had produced several shorts shown at the prestigious Cannes, Venice and Rome festivals. She attended the show business and in the photos circulating on the net she is portrayed next to Prince Harry and celebrities such as Jeremy Irons.

A few days ago, however, the sudden death of Irina. According to Russian media, Irina died of Covid, but for friends the truth is different. The woman had performed a test that came back negative and was taking cough syrup. “I hope the truth comes out – a friend of the victim told the Daily Mail -. I remember when Irina told me about her life and you can only feel agitated”. Her husband’s world “was scary”, it was a place where “uncomfortable people” got out of the way without being punished. Another friend pointed out that Irina “constantly watched her back” frightened by “her husband’s enemies”. A few years ago, in fact, he had even decided to hire a driver to pick up his daughters Sasha and Arina from school, despite the fact that the building was less than a mile away in one of the most luxurious and safe neighborhoods in the city, close to Kensington palace, where the Dukes of Cambridge live.

In recent years there have been many Russian deaths on British soil: in 2006 Alexander Litvinenko he had been poisoned with polonium by the FSB; in 2012 in the body of Alexander Perepilichnyy, a banker who was in exile in Surrey, had been found traces of a rare toxin that causes cardiac arrest; in 2012 Boris Berezovsky, once a friend and then a critic of Vladimir Putin, was found hanged in his bathroom but on his body there were signs of strangulation; finally, in 2018, former secret agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter had been poisoned in Salisbury with the novichock, but had managed to escape.