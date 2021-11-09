Russia, yet another record of deaths from Covid: over 1200 in the last 24 hours. Never so many since the beginning of the pandemic

New one record of deaths from Covid 19 in Russia: in the last 24 hours they have lost their lives 1211 people, up from 1,164 the day before and the highest level ever reached since the beginning of the pandemic. The agency reports it Tax, which based on the data produced by anti-Coronavirus operations center esteem have now gone beyond 244 thousand deaths in the federation led by Vladimir Putin. Infections are slightly down, which in the latest daily bulletin amounted to 39,160 against the previous figure of 41,335.

The two most populous cities continue to push up the epidemic curve of the country of 186 million inhabitants, fly And St.Pietroburgo. In both, they have already been introduced for two weeks partial lock-downs which provide for the closure of some activities such as bars and restaurants and the obligation of a green pass for access to others. A measure to which, at the national level, the provision with which the government imposed the law was also added suspension from work for seven days with paid leave for all non-essential employees.

Russia has been battling a new pandemic peak for a month now. Until now, the spread of the virus had mostly been the low level of immunization, with only in one third of the population fully immunized, and the high degree of skepticism towards the vaccines. Recently, however, a new alarm was launched by the authoritative infectious disease specialist Yevgeny Timakov, which made known a worrying increased infections among children, in which cases of disease have doubled since the Delta strain became dominant. “Since mid-summer, when the variant appeared in Russia, we have seen that children, even infants, get infected dozens of times more often than before,” he told Rossiya-24 the expert. Who added: “If all members of the child’s family contract the disease, the child will contract it with an 80-90% certainty.”