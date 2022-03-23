Russian Ambassador to the UN criticizes resolution of Mexico and France on Ukraine: “Politized, anti-Russian”

The UN General Assembly An extraordinary session began today to analyze and vote on a “humanitarian resolution” against the war in Ukrainea text that Russia branded as “anti-Russian” and led him to present an alternative to the Security Council this Wednesday.

The diplomatic fight has been going on for a week, after France and Mexico announced a resolution on humanitarian issues in the Security Council and Russia sought to counteract it by presenting its own, before which the first two countries transferred their resolution to the Assembly.

The Russian resolution does not state that the humanitarian catastrophe in Ukraine was caused by the invasion of the Russian army, nor does it clearly define the aggressor and the victim, as Western countries have denounced.

The representative of UkraineSergiy Kyslytsya told the Assembly today that the UN should not be a group of “bystander nations that blur responsibilities, trivialize murder and make the murderer anonymous.”

“We do not fall victim to the Stockholm syndrome -he said- while we savor a coffee with a serial killer (in the halls of the UN), do we?” Said the Ukrainian, thus challenging the responsibility of the countries to support a resolution that is sponsored by “dozens of countries,” he said.

After the Ukrainian, the Russian ambassador, Vasili Nebenzia, took the floor, who described the Franco-Mexican resolution as “a politicized, anti-Russian action, within a supposedly humanitarian context”, but warned that this resolution “is going to complicate the search for a solution in Ukraine, because it is going to harden positions that are not realistic (of the kyiv government) and do not respond to needs”.

Nebenzia reiterated that his country is going to present its own resolution to the Security Council this afternoon, but he also praised South Africa’s initiative, which will present another resolution also called “humanitarian” in the same General Assembly, the text of which softens criticism of Russia, both that Nebenzia described the South African initiative as “very close” to the Russian one.

The simultaneous practice of three resolutions, which directly affects the credibility of the UN, has once again highlighted not only the differences in the narrative of the war, but also the relationship of forces on the international scene.

Countries such as Brazil or Thailand, which took the floor today in the Assembly, have tried to be equidistant and, although they condemned the crimes committed in the war, the Brazilian mission criticized the imposition of sanctions on Russia, while the Thai mission warned about the “politicization” that is contaminating the work of the UN.

In any case, none of the three resolutions has any sign of being translated into practical action: that of the Council, because it does not have sufficient support and is rejected by several countries with veto power, and those of the Assembly, because it is a body without power executive, merely declarative.

agv