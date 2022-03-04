Russian and Ukrainian negotiators reached an agreement to create humanitarian corridors and evacuate the civilian population

Ukrainian and Russian negotiators agreed on Thursday to create humanitarian corridors in certain areas of the country under attack to evacuate civilians, as part of the second meeting between representatives of the two countries since the war began a week ago.

The adviser to the Ukrainian president, Mykhailo Podolyak, also reported that a temporary ceasefire is possible to allow citizens to leave the conflict zone.

“I mean, not everywhere, but only in those places where the humanitarian corridors themselves will be located It is possible to cease fire while the evacuation lasts,” quoted the Reuters agency.

They also claim to have reached an agreement on the delivery of medicine and food to the places where the fiercest fighting took place.

