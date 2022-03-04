Russian and Ukrainian negotiators reached an agreement to create humanitarian corridors and evacuate the civilian population

Drafting

3 March 2022

Ukrainian and Russian negotiators agreed on Thursday to create humanitarian corridors in certain areas of the country under attack to evacuate civilians, as part of the second meeting between representatives of the two countries since the war began a week ago.

The adviser to the Ukrainian president, Mykhailo Podolyak, also reported that a temporary ceasefire is possible to allow citizens to leave the conflict zone.

“I mean, not everywhere, but only in those places where the humanitarian corridors themselves will be located It is possible to cease fire while the evacuation lasts,” quoted the Reuters agency.

They also claim to have reached an agreement on the delivery of medicine and food to the places where the fiercest fighting took place.

For his part, the Russian presidential advisor and former culture minister, Vladimir Medinsky, told the Rossiya 24 news channel that it was possible to reach a mutual understanding on some points of the negotiation.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine take place on the border with Belarus.

“The main issue that we resolved today is the issue of saving people, civilians who are in the zone of military confrontation,” he said.

He also said that the two countries agreed on a format for maintaining humanitarian corridors “for the exit of the civilian population [y] on the possible temporary cessation of hostilities in the sector of the humanitarian corridor”.

“I think this is significant progress,” he added.

humanitarian catastrophe

This Thursday was the second meeting between the negotiators of both countries, after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

In the first meeting, held on February 28, there were no agreements. In the one held today, according to the Ukrainian official, agreements were only reached in relation to civilians and humanitarian aid.

For Podolyak the results were not enough.

“To our great regret, we did not get the results we hoped for,” he said, without elaborating.

“The only thing I can say is that we discussed the humanitarian aspects in sufficient detail, because many cities are surrounded right now. There is a dramatic situation with medicines, food, and evacuations,” Podolyak added.

image source, EPA Caption, Poland has received half of the refugees from Ukraine.

A third meeting is expected in the next few days to continue the negotiations.

According to the United Nations Office for Refugees, the invasion has caused close to a million people to seek asylum outside of Ukraine. Meanwhile, another 160,000 people are internally displaced.

On the eighth day of the war, Russia took control of Kherson, and intensified its attacks on the important points of Kharkiv and Mariupol. Kiev, Moscow’s main interest, is besieged by its army, but the Ukrainian resistance, which receives weapons from the West and support from civilians, is resisting the surrender of the capital city.

More than 2,000 civilians have been killed since the beginning of the invasion, Ukrainian authorities said Wednesday.