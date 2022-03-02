Russian and Ukrainian tourists will be able to stay in the Dominican Republic until their situation is resolved

The Tourism Cabinet agreed with the National Association of Hotels and Restaurants (Asonahores) and hotel representatives to guarantee the stays of Ukrainian and Russian tourists who are in the country in those vacation centers until a definitive solution to their situation is found, after the conflict that arose in their countries.

The decision was made within the framework of a meeting of the Tourism Cabinet, headed by Minister David Collado, convened as an emergency to discuss this issue exclusively.

According to preliminary surveys, there are currently a total of 16,927 visitors with Russian or Ukrainian residence in the country, most of them staying in different hotels, according to an institutional statement.

Regarding Russian tourists, who amount to 14,806 and are housed in La Altagracia and a smaller group in Santo Domingo, An agreement has been reached with the main Russian tour operators on the process of repatriation in the coming days and his return home.

Regarding Ukrainian visitors, the main tour operator of that nation has identified a total of 1,903 who are still in the country, of which 1,688 are adults and 215 children. These are staying at their respective hotels, where they will remain until there is a solution for the return home.

It was also agreed to carry out an operation in the hotels in the next 48 hours in order to verify the particular needs of each family.

Collado made it clear that for “the Dominican Government and the Tourism Cabinet, the safety and well-being of all tourists is a priority,” the note highlights.

He stated that both the private tourism sector and the Government will do everything necessary so that families from Russia and Ukraine feel our warmth, security and support in this situation.

The Tourism Cabinet will meet again to follow up on the measures that have been adopted and see the results of the survey that was carried out and make the decisions of the place.

During 2021 Russia and Ukraine accounted for more than 244,000 passengers, and during January and February 2022 they totaled 109,110. This has meant 10% of the country’s tourism, the note specifies.