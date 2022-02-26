Russian and world stars condemn the war in Ukraine

Singers, actors and other artists from all over the world, including Russians, condemn in unison the war waged against Ukraine and call, putting their careers at risk, for peace between the two countries, against the Kremlin’s doctrine.

“Fear and pain. No to war,” Ivan Urgant, a smiling host of Russian afternoon TV shows, posted on Instagram.

oxxxymironthe most popular rapper in the country, declared in a video that he was “against this war that Russia is unleashing against Ukraine”, calling it “a catastrophe and a crime”.

“There can be no just war. No to war,” comedian Maxime Galkine reacted on Instagram.

“History has known many dark days. But today it is even darker,” tweeted Yan Nepomniachtchi, Russia’s best chess player, on the day of the Russian intervention.

Elena Tchernenkocorrespondent for Kommersant, a newspaper considered close to power, organized a petition against the war, signed by a hundred people.

The situation differs considerably from 2014, when Russia annexed the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea. At that time, hundreds of artists, but not all, agreed to sign a petition organized by the Ministry of Culture to support the operation.

This time the support shown, despite the environmental pressure, is much more fragile.

On Thursday, several thousands of russians demonstrated just hours after the invasion of its western neighbor, some 1,800 of whom were detained by Moscow, according to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

The national stars did not cross the red line since they did not directly mention the name of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who decided this war.

But that did not prevent Ivan Urgant’s show from being canceled on Friday, officially due to grid changes related to the current situation, according to a statement from the public channel Pervy Kanal, which employs him, to the Interfax agency.

To journalist Elena Tchernenko His accreditation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was withdrawn due to “lack of professionalism,” he reported on Telegram.

Overwhelming majority in favor of Ukraine

Less threatened, planetary celebrities sided with Ukraine by an overwhelming majority.

The AAmerican actor and director Sean Penn He is in Kiev, where he came to shoot a documentary to “tell the world the truth about the invasion of our country by Russia,” said the Ukrainian presidency, praising his “courage.”

“I support Ukraine,” tweeted the actor Ashton Kutcherwhose wife, actress Mila Kunis, was born in Ukraine.

“You don’t have to sit idly by when a big kid hits a little one,” he said. novelist Stephen King. Not distancing oneself from Putin’s attack becomes a problem even for Russian artists.