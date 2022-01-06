Russian Angara-A5 rocket could crash to Earth after engine failure

The Russian Angara-A5 rocket could crash to Earth. Launched on December 27, it suffered an engine failure that caused it to remain in a relatively low orbit. According to experts, then it could fall on our planet.

A Russian rocket would be destined for an uncontrolled return to Earth in the next 24 hours. It is Angara-A5 which was launched into space from Plesetsk, in the northwestern region of Arkhangelsk, Russia. The purpose of the launch was to test a higher stage of the rocket, but the attempt did not go as planned. Once in orbit, Angara-A5 lost control and headed back to Earth. According to the state news agency TAS, “within 24 hours the rocket will be in free fall, but no one can predict where it will fall.” Most space debris burns upon reentry into Earth’s atmosphere, but it is possible that larger parts of Angara-A5 may instead cause damage in inhabited regions.

The rocket was launched on December 27, but after a few hours it had to perform two maneuvers which caused an engine failure. The risk of it causing harm or injuring someone is very high according to Holger Krag, head of the European Space Agency Debris Office. A similar incident occurred in May 2021 when NASA harshly criticized China for failing to care for rocket safety standards. The debris of one of these had in fact precipitated into the Indian Ocean. The parts of the Russian rocket in free fall are believed to be smaller than the Chinese ones weighing about 4 tons without fuel compared to 20 tons of the Long March 5B that fell into the Indian Ocean.

Although it weighed less, the Russian rocket carries around 16 tons of propellant on board. It should have reached an area where the rockets are dropped off at the end of their operation, the so-called “graveyard orbit”. This did not happen due to the fault which has now reversed its course. The Angara A5 has indeed remained in a relatively low orbit which could favor the fall to Earth.