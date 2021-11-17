Russian antisatellite weapon test brings the new cold war into space – Defense Analysis

From the Ukrainian and Belarusian borders, the cold war between the US / NATO and Russia moves into space after Moscow admitted to having tested an anti-satellite weapon on November 15, destroying the old electronic spy satellite Tselina-D, of the type Cosmos-1408 in disused and in orbit since 1982, the explosion of which has disseminated over 1,500 metal fragments.

The test, which probably involved the new S-550 anti-satellite missile (development of the S-500 Prometei long-range air defense system to which the photos illustrating this article refer) launched from the ground and whose acquisition had been announced by the Minister of Defense, Sergey Shoigu, caused a harsh reaction in the United States and Europe where it was highlighted that the rain of fragments jeopardized the exploration of space for civilian use by forcing the crew of the ISS space station to find shelter for a few hours in the Crew Dragon Endurance escape pod (pictured below).

The test clearly demonstrates that Russia, “despite its statements of opposition to a militarization of space, is willing to endanger the exploration and use of space by all nations with its reckless and irresponsible behavior” declared the US secretary of state, Antony Blinken.

NASA director Bill Nelson said he told The Associated Press astronauts now face four times the normal risk.

According to the American space agency, the risk represented by the fragments could force the astronauts of the ISS to interrupt their activities as happened in 2007 following the test of a Chinese anti-satellite weapon which led to the approach of at least one fragment to the international space station which for security was moved.

The risk posed by fragments of destroyed satellites is also linked to the altitude at which they are hit: similar tests conducted by the United States and India in 2008 and 2019 hit satellites in orbit at much lower altitudes than the ISS (420 kilometers) and the Tselina-D (about 460 kilometers from Earth), facilitating the destruction of fragments in contact with the Earth’s atmosphere.

The US Space Command estimates that the debris placed into orbit by the Russian missile test “will remain in orbit for years and potentially decades”, putting the crew of the International Space Station (ISS) and other flying activities at “significant risk” space of man, but also the satellites of “several countries”. The US command announces that it “continues to monitor the trajectory” of the debris and that it will “work to ensure” that all countries that have an interest in space “have the information necessary to safeguard their activities in orbit if hit by the cloud of debris” .

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg spoke of a “reckless act” while the French Minister of the Armed Forces, Florence Parly, called the Russians “vandals of space that pollute and endanger our astronauts and satellites”.

The German Foreign Ministry denounced the test as “irresponsible” since the fragments “for years will affect the free and unhindered use of space by all countries”. Berlin considers that similar facts highlight the growing risks and threats to security and stability in space and underline “the urgency of an agreement by the international community on the rules for the peaceful and sustainable use of space”.

Moscow’s reply was not long in coming. “The United States knows with certainty that the resulting fragments, in terms of test timing and orbital parameters, did not and will not pose a threat to orbital stations, spacecraft and space activities,” a note from the Ministry of Space responded. Russian defense. “

The fragments of the Tselina-D satellite, from the Soviet era, were placed in the main archive of the Russian space control system and immediately placed under surveillance until their destruction “,

For the Russian space agency Roscosmo “ensuring the safety of the crew has always been and remains our top priority. The commitment to this principle is a fundamental condition both in the production of Russian space equipment and in the program of its operation ”.

Moreover, on board the space station there are four American astronauts, one German but also two Russians. The criticisms of the United States have been called “hypocritical” by the Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, who recalled the militarization of space implemented by Washington with the new Space Command.

Derived from the S-500 air defense and long-range ballistic missile defense system, the S-550 anti-satellite carrier is capable of destroying the target thanks to the kinetic impact and is expected to enter operational service in 2025 according to what emerged from sources of Moscow.

The test showed that the weapon can hit targets even at distances far greater than the “over 200 kilometers” estimated so far: the harsh Western reaction could be determined precisely by concerns about the wide range of action of the Russian anti-satellite missile (ASAT) .

Tests of anti-satellite weapons were already at the center of the duel between the USSR and the USA during the “first” Cold War: a duel that other powers have joined today.

Photo ESA and Russian Ministry of Defense