Russian attacks hit Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, leaving several dead

Attacks and explosions: this is how bombings shook Kyiv and other cities 2:51

(CNN) — Ukrainian authorities said “around five” civilians were killed and 12 others wounded after a series of Russian strikes hit Kyiv on Monday morning.

The attacks on Kyiv in pictures: bridges, children’s parks and buildings 0:39

CNN crews on the ground say they have heard at least four explosions in the Ukrainian capital today.

Casualties were also reported in the southeastern city of Zaporizhia on Monday after a Russian missile attack destroyed an apartment block. Dozens of people have been killed and wounded in Russian attacks on residential buildings in the city over the past week.

‘About 5’ people killed in Kyiv attacks, Ukrainian official says

“About five” people were killed after four apparent Russian attacks hit Ukraine’s capital Kyiv on Monday morning, according to a Ukrainian official.

Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the Ukrainian Interior Minister, also said that 12 people were injured in the attacks.

“All of them are civilians who were driving or walking through the center of Kyiv,” Gerashchenko wrote on Twitter.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed that the attacks hit Shevchenkivskyi and Solomianskyi districts and advised residents to take shelter. CNN crews on the ground heard at least four explosions Monday morning.

“The airstrike alert, and thus the threat, continues,” Mayor Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

“I call on all residents of the capital: stay in shelters during the alarm. If there is no urgent need, it is better not to go to the city today.”

Earlier, an adviser to the Ukrainian Interior Minister said that the red line of the Kyiv metro system was being used as a bomb shelter.

Attack on a playground in Kyiv

A children’s playground was among the sites hit by a rocket or missile attack in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv on Monday morning.

Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister, posted photos on Twitter Monday of what appears to be a children’s playground with the caption: “Children’s playground in the center of Kyiv after the attack.”

Explosions are heard in the western city of Lviv

Explosions were also heard in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Monday, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi posted on Telegram.

“Explosions are heard in Lviv… Stay in shelters,” he wrote.

Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv regional military administration, posted on Telegram that “energy infrastructure facilities” had been attacked.

“Attacks on energy infrastructure facilities in the Lviv region were recorded,” he wrote. He asked residents to stay in shelters and warned there was a “threat of further missile attacks.”

Zelensky: “They try to annihilate us”

Amid multiple explosions in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities early Monday, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia was trying to annihilate his country.

“This is the 229th day of the full-scale war. This is the 229th day that they are trying to annihilate us and wipe us off the face of the earth. That’s it, in a nutshell,” Zelensky said on Telegram.

“They are trying to slaughter our people sleeping in their houses in Zaporizhia. They are trying to kill people on their way to work in Dnipro and Kyiv.

“Throughout Ukraine, the air-raid sirens will not let up. The rockets continue to hit. Unfortunately, there are deaths and injuries. I ask you: do not leave your shelters. Stay safe and take care of your families. Let’s hold on and be strong.”

Ukrainian regional authorities report missile and rocket attacks

Authorities in several Ukrainian cities have reported rocket and missile attacks on Monday.

In downtown Dnipropetrovsk, Valentyn Reznichenko, head of the regional military administration, said there was a “massive rocket attack in the region. There are dead and wounded.”

“Do not come out of the shelters. There is still a threat of rocket attacks,” Reznichenko posted on Telegram.

Authorities in northeast Kharkiv also reported attacks. Oleh Syniehubov, head of Kharkiv’s military administration, said there were explosions in the city.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that “initial reports indicate three attacks in Kharkiv.”

“The impact was on a power infrastructure facility. Some areas of the city are without electricity, there is no water supply,” she said.

In the south, Vitalii Kim, head of the Mykolaiv region’s civil military administration, said Tu-95 bombers had launched waves of missile strikes, firing 47 “shells”.

Air defenses had shot down three rockets, he said. The Russians were also using Iranian-made attack drones, he added.