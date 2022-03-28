Russian bomb destroys Ukrainian museum of retro consoles and computers

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

At the end of February, Russia began a large-scale armed movement against Ukraine. Since then, we have seen endless horror stories: from countless loss of human lives to cities totally destroyed. Sadly, a non-commercial museum that housed more than 500 ancient technology products was also a collateral victim of this war that, unfortunately, remains red hot.

According to reports, a Russian bomb destroyed the Club 8-bit museum located in Mariupol, Ukraine, on March 21. That same day, Dmitry Cherepanov, a collector and owner of the establishment, confirmed the event through his Facebook page and stated that he was unable to rescue a single piece of the collection.

“All that remains of my collection that I have collected over 15 years are now fragments of memories that live on the museum’s Facebook page, website and radio station. I’ll try to keep the RetroBit website and radio going, but life will have completely different priorities now. I have no museum or house; it hurts, but I will definitely survive and find a new home,” said Dmitry Cherepanov.

Unsurprisingly, the community showed their solidarity, and the post quickly filled with dozens of supportive comments. Fortunately, Dmitry Cherepanov decided to open a special PayPal account, so people interested in financial support will be able to do so.

What objects did this Ukrainian museum have?

As we told you in an earlier paragraph, the Club 8-bit museum housed more than 500 technology products that originally hit the market between 1950 and 2000. Among the pieces we could find Soviet computers, consoles and retro arcade machines.

Fortunately, the portal Gizmodo had the opportunity to film a report about the Ukrainian museum in 2019, so we can witness a tour of the place that will allow us to see the pieces of technology that were included in the extensive collection. Likewise, we can learn more about the history of the museum if we visit its official website.

