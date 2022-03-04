Russian bombardment sparks fire at large nuclear plant in Ukraine | The World | D.W.

A Russian bombardment hit on Friday (03.04.2022) at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe in central Ukraine, causing a fire and affecting one of its units, said the spokesman for this plant.

“Following a shelling by Russian forces at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, a fire has broken out,” spokesman Andrei Tuz said in a video posted on the plant’s Telegram account.

“The firefighters cannot reach the place of the fire and extinguish it. The projectiles fall very close. The first electrical unit of the plant has already been affected. Stop this!” he added.

On Twitter, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on the Russian military to stop firing immediately.

“The Russian army is firing from all sides on the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe. It has already caught fire,” he tweeted.

worse than chernobyl

“If it explodes, it will be ten times bigger than Chernobyl! The Russians must stop the fire IMMEDIATELY, allow the firefighters to establish a safety zone,” he warned.

“Threat to world security! As a result of continuous enemy shelling of buildings and units of the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant is on fire,” the city’s mayor Dmitry Orlov wrote. in your Telegram account.

The National Guard confirmed the fire at the plant on its official Telegram channel.

Shots in the direction of the plant

“There is a fire at the base of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant. Despite this, the enemy continues to fire in the direction of the station,” he said.

“The National Guard, which guards the plant, stays to defend it,” he stressed.

He added that “representatives of the plant affirm that there is currently a real threat of nuclear danger.”

Hours before, the mayor of Energodar had reported heavy fighting at the entrances to the nuclear power plant.

fierce fighting

“Fierce fighting has taken place for more than an hour at the entrances to the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant. Our National Guards maintain the defense,” he said.

The mayor said that there are victims, but that they cannot yet be quantified, given the circumstances.

He indicated that “a column of enemy vehicles” was heading in the direction of the nuclear power plant and that heavy shots could be heard in the city.

On Wednesday, hundreds of employees of the nuclear power plant tried to prevent a column of the Russian Army from accessing the plant with tank trucks and tires.

jc (afp, efe, reuters)