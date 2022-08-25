Russian bombing darkens Ukraine’s Independence Day

Outgoing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has blamed the rising cost of living on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, amid criticism of his government’s lack of response to the growing crisis.

Speaking alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a visit to Kyiv on Wednesday, Johnson said Russian President Vladimir Putin had underestimated Ukraine, as well as “the price the world was willing to pay to support Ukraine.” “.

“And I’m coming from the UK, where we’re fighting inflation that’s being fueled by rising energy prices that’s caused by Putin’s war,” Johnson said.

“And we also know that if we are paying for Vladimir Putin’s ills in our energy bills, the people of Ukraine are paying with their blood,” he added.

Wholesale natural gas prices began rising last year as countries reopened from their pandemic lockdowns, sparking a rebound in global demand.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine at the end of February, and the ensuing energy crisis, has also pushed up prices.

But the Johnson government has also come under heavy criticism for a lack of action to help people cope with the cost-of-living crisis in the UK, where energy bills have risen 54% so far. so far this year and are expected to continue to increase.

“It’s going to be really, really horrible for a large number of people,” Scottish Power CEO Keith Anderson told STV on Monday, referring to the price hike.

“This is bigger than the pandemic. It is a great national crisis,” he added.

So far this year, the government has offered some 33 billion pounds ($39 billion) of help to households to deal with energy costs, through a combination of tax cuts, energy bill rebates and out-of-pocket payments. according to the Institute for the Government in its report published this Tuesday.

But experts say more is needed.

Officials at the UK’s National Health Service warned last week of a “humanitarian crisis”.

Many people could fall ill this winter, as they “face the horrible choice between skipping meals to heat their homes and having to live in cold, damp and very unpleasant conditions,” they said.

CNN’s Anna Cooban contributed to this report.