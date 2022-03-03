Russian businessman offered a million dollars for Putin

A Russian businessman US resident Alex Konanykhin offered a $1 million reward for the head of Russian President Vladimir Putin “as a war criminal” during a military operation in Ukraine.

“I promise to pay one million dollars to any police officer who, in the performance of his constitutional duty, arrests Vladimir Putin as a war criminal under Russian and international law,” the businessman wrote on his Facebook profile a few days ago, in a post with a Wild West-style photo and the words “wanted dead or alive.”

The publication was removed by the social network, as Konanykhin himself, a former banker and former member of the political circle of former President Boris Yeltsin, writes in a more recent post, where he repeats the text again but this time without the photo, he clarifies.

“As a citizen of Russian ethnicity (he wrote in his publication) I see it as my moral duty to facilitate the denazification of Russia. I will continue to help Ukraine in its heroic efforts to resist the assault of Putin’s horde,” he states in his reward offer.

“Putin is not the Russian president, as he came to power as a result of a special operation to blow up apartment buildings in Russia, then violated the Constitution by eliminating free elections and assassinating his opponents,” he also writes.

Konanykhin emigrated to the United States in the mid-1990s.