Russian businessman opposed the war in Ukraine and died “mysteriously” after falling out of a hospital window

Ravil Maganov, the chairman of Russia’s largest private oil company Lukoil, died after falling out of a hospital window in Moscow, Russian media reported on Thursday. a death that occurs under mysterious circumstances just a few months after his company emerged to position itself in against the invasion of Ukraine.

According to the Russian news agency Interfax, Maganov died of his injuries after falling out of the window of the Moscow Central Clinical Hospital. The state news agency TASS reported that Maganov’s death was the result of suicide while taking antidepressant medication while being treated for a heart attack.

The president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, and the chairman of the board of directors of the oil company Lukoil Ravil.

Adding to the confusion surrounding the incident, Lukoil released a statement saying the 67-year-old died after a serious illness, but he didn’t mention the alleged fall from the hospital window.

Lukoil is one of the few Russian companies that has publicly called for an end to the conflict in Ukraine and Maganov He is the second executive linked to the company to have died under mysterious circumstances in recent months.

Alexander Subbotin, a former top executive at Lukoil, died in May at a shaman’s house while being treated for a hangover with toad poison.

Background

In total, already 8 Russian energy executives, including Maganov, have died in mysterious circumstances since the beginning of the Ukraine invasion, according to the report. Telegraph.

In a statement issued in early March to its shareholders, Lukoil’s board of directors called for the termination as soon as possible of the armed conflict in Ukraine and expressed his sincere empathy for all the victims affected by this tragedy.

Very few companies and executives have spoken out against the invasion of Ukraine, as the Kremlin has moved to severely crack down on any form of dissent within Russia. More than 16,000 people have so far been detained by Russian police for expressing or sharing anti-war sentiments, according to the independent Russian human rights organization OVD-Info.

One of the most outspoken critics of the war, the former billionaire and banking tycoon Oleg Tinkovaccused the Kremlin of forcing him to sell his stake in Russia’s second largest bank. Tinkov has expressed fears that Russian leaders may be plotting to kill him. as he resides in an undisclosed location under the protection of bodyguards.

Other billionaires like Oleg Deripaska Y Mikhail Fridmannborn in Ukraine, have been more circumspect in their criticism, calling the war a tragedy for both sides.

*With information from Forbes US.