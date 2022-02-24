Russian businessman Román Abramovic is linked to Putin and would be exiled from England

2022-02-24

He owns one of the biggest teams in the world and is considered a high-ranking businessman in Europe, but now he is living a harsh reality: the rejection of the British government. This was Russia’s ruthless attack on Ukraine with bombing and invasion the russian Roman Abramović bought at Chelsea in 2003 and empowered the ‘blues’ in football, leading them to win all possible titles at club level; They are currently the kings of the world and of the Champions League.

However, the manager of the Londoners has gone unnoticed in recent months, because according to The Sun he has not been seen in the English capital or having his usual activities in his locality with Chelsea.

The newspaper Daily Mail cites that the British government would have decided NOT to allow Roman Abramovich “never again enter the territory of the United Kingdom”, this after leaks in 2019 now brought to light where he is related to shady activities with Russian politics, commanded by the president Vladimir Putin., which in the early hours of Thursday bombed Ukraine.

According to the English medium, the owner of the Chelsea is accused of being one of the 35 key facilitators of the regime of Putin., orchestrating the attack on the Soviet country. His sanctions will become more acute after the package of measures prepared by the NATO. This attempt by the British minister to exile Abramovich comes from 2018 when, in the midst of another crisis, the diplomatic tensions that were experienced between the United Kingdom and Russiahis visa was overthrown.

This led to the Russian becoming an Israeli citizen, which allows him to stay in England for at least six months. On London, Roman has a £125 million mansion near Kensington Palace. His fortune, estimated at £4.8bn, was made by selling assets purchased from the state when the Soviet Union.