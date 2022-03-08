Russian colonel captured by Ukrainian forces confesses: “They lied to us, we were told that Kiev was under a Nazi regime”

In an unusual televised statement, Lieutenant Colonel of the Russian National Guard Astakhov Dmitry Mikhailovich, who was captured along with two other soldiers, revealed that he had been told that they had been sent to help Ukraine because it was “ruled by a regime. fascist “and that” nationalists and Nazis had taken power. ” “Obviously, this information was one-sided information,” Mikhailovich told reporters in the video that surfaced on Monday. The colonel said his doubts were further confirmed when he found out that his favorite Ukrainian boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Vasiliy Lomachenko were planning to fight for the resistance. The prisoner begged the Ukrainians for “mercy” and said he was ready to “go to prison” for taking part in the brutal offensive. “I am ashamed that we came to this country,” the colonel said. “I don’t know why we were doing this. We knew very little. We brought pain to this land.” “I can’t find the words to apologize to the Ukrainian people,” said Mikhailovich, adding that he will understand if Russia is never forgiven. The POW also urged Ukraine to leave Russian troops alive. “Many of them don’t want war,” the man said. “I hope you have mercy on those who come to you with their hands up, or those who are hurt. We should not sow death, it is better to sow life, “he said. Mikhailovich urged his troops to” be brave “and stand up to their commanders.” Rebel against your commander. But this is genocide, “he said.” Russia cannot win in Ukraine, even if we get to the end. We can invade the territory but we can’t invade people. “Footage of Mikhailovich and other captured Russian soldiers raised doubts that Ukraine is violating the Geneva Convention, which provides protection for prisoners of war According to article 13: “Prisoners of war must always be protected, especially against acts of violence or intimidation and against insults. Retaliatory measures against prisoners of war are prohibited. ”Andrew Stroehlein, a human rights activist who holds the role of European media director for Human Rights Watch, said in a tweet that“ humiliating or rendering prisoners of war subject of public curiosity or ridicule is strictly prohibited by the laws of war. “Although in some videos it may appear that prisoners of war are free to speak as they wish, s They are being held captive by another military force and it is nearly impossible to judge the conditions they face from a video, “he wrote. Stroehlein said that “this ban protects the families of soldiers in their home country who could face retaliation if their family members were known to have been captured. “These rules apply equally to Ukrainian forces capturing Russian soldiers and Russian forces capturing Ukrainian soldiers,” he added.



