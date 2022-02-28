Russian economy: the ruble falls sharply and the Central Bank raises interest rates | Europe | D.W.

The Central Bank of Russia announced this Monday (02.28.2022) that it will strongly increase the reference interest rate, which will go from 9.5 percent to 20 percent, in an attempt to face the severe economic sanctions that different Western countries have agreed, in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine ordered by President Vladimir Putin.

“The Bank of Russia will make new decisions on the reference rate based on an assessment of the risks associated with external and internal conditions and the response of financial markets to these risks,” added the institution, which tries to defend a ruble that it has been heavily devalued since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The entity says to seek, in addition, to protect the savings of the population. “The increase in the interest rate will guarantee the increase in interest on deposits to the levels necessary to compensate for inflationary and devaluation risks,” the BCR said. The statement makes no mention of the “special military operation” launched by Putin in Ukraine, which has unleashed a gale of economic sanctions against Russia.

Sharp drop in the ruble

Meanwhile, the ruble collapsed in the Forex market by almost 30 percent against the dollar and the euro after the announcement by some banks of the international interbank communications system SWIFT and the paralysis by the European Union (EU) of transactions. with the Central Bank of Russia (BCR). Shortly after 0900 local time (0600 GMT), the ruble lost 27.02 percent against the euro.

On Friday, the Russian currency was trading at 93.5 rubles per euro. This Monday it reached the level of 119.8 rubles per euro. The Russian Central Bank also released 733 billion rubles from accumulated capital reserves, in an attempt to ensure financial stability and inject liquidity into the market. The figure is equivalent to 6,200 million euros.

Before Western sanctions and the invasion of Ukraine, inflation was already skyrocketing in Russia, forcing the central bank to raise its benchmark rate several times.

DZC (AFP, EFE, Reuters)