Russian economy would go back four years in three months due to US and European sanctions

The generation of wealth in Russia would contract 4.7% year-on-year in the second quarter as a result of the invasion of Ukraine, a war campaign that began on February 24 and continues to develop. The response of Western countries has been based on a series of sanctions that “suffocate” the income of the country led by Vladimir Putin. In this context, analysts consulted by Bloomberg agree that the economic decline would exceed 4% compared to the period between April and June of last year. Basically, in three months, the homeland of vodka would go back four years in economic activity.

“The economy would lose four years of growth, returning to its 2018 size in the second quarter. We expect the contraction to slow in the fourth quarter with looser monetary policy supporting demand. Even so, the economy will lose another 2% in 2023, since the European ban on energy will depress exports”, pointed out the specialized media. It is worth mentioning that the sanctions led by the US and the European Union have represented a shock for the Russians and there are several productive lines that have felt the impact, especially the automotive industry and foreign trade.

This lower dynamism has also led to lower spending by the inhabitants and the central bank of the Eurasian nation estimates that the economic contraction will worsen in the coming quarters and does not expect a recovery until the second half of 2023. Evgeny Suvorov, chief economist at Banco CentroCredit, told international agencies that “the Russian economy will reach its lowest point in mid-2023 in the best case”. In any case, analysts highlighted the fiscal and monetary stimuli that mitigated the power of the sanctions and cushioned the blow, since in principle an economic contraction of 10% was expected for the second quarter. In this context, JP Morgan analysts have improved the outlook and now project a 3.5% drop at the end of 2022.