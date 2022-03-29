Russian Embassy rejected alleged interference in Colombia – Europe – International

The Embassy of Russia in Colombia He pointed out this Monday through a statement that “nor has he tried, nor does he intend to interfere in the internal life of Colombia” and described as “insinuations and slander” the publications about alleged Russian interference in elections in Colombia.

The statement is known after EL TIEMPO revealed, this weekend, evidence on the links of Russian citizens with the financing of riots in Bogotá and a money laundering operation investigated by the CIA, the DEA, the British and various agencies in Colombia.

Russia’s position is just the opposite: we fully respect the right of the Colombian people to choose their own future

“Russia’s position is just the opposite: we fully respect the right of the Colombian people to choose their own future, we want peace to reign in this friendly country and that the Colombian nation develop successfully and sustainably,” the statement said.

In addition, it asks that if any suspicious fact is known, it be reported: “There are several mechanisms of interstate interaction through which suspicious actions and facts can be reported. What is done through relevant channels, which are open on the Russian side“.

These Tinkoff bank cards were seized in the raid on the apartment of the Russian citizen in Bogotá.

The evidence

The cell reports movements in Colombia to Moscow, including visits to the embassy in Bogotá.

The statement of that diplomatic mission, however, does not refer to the evidence (photos, videos and names) revealed by EL TIEMPO about atypical activities of several citizens of that country in Colombia.



One of them, the noted ringleader of the cell that receives millionaire money orders from Moscow, He moves around Colombia with a consular certification that ensures that he has no criminal record, and he entered the country as a tourist.

However, he does live stream the riots at the marches and gives instructions.

According to the investigation, in the last three years they have laundered about 145 million dollars through front companies, three of which operate in Colombia.

This is the background certificate signed by a supposed member of the Russian diplomacy.

The statement from the Russian embassy invites to denounce any suspicious fact.

Now they are expected to investigate why their compatriots intervene in the excesses and enter money through the ‘smurf’ modality: rental of bank accounts for low-profile people, to consign small but multiple amounts of money, which is later withdrawn by ATMs in euros or cash.

EL TIEMPO established that the Colombian authorities have already carried out raids and are preparing to prosecute the evidence found.

In addition, the United States government warned about the risk of cyberattacks in the elections, coming from Russia.



This is the full statement

📢 Comment from the Russian Embassy on publications referring to alleged Russian interference in elections in Colombia👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/fYKwnRDrCQ – Russia in Colombia (@RusiaColombia) March 28, 2022

