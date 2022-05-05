Russian engine explodes in orbit creating a cloud of debris

Image : Arne Dedert ( AP )

An old Russian engine that has been floating aimlessly in space for more than a decade has finally met its demise in a sudden explosion, producing at least 16 pieces of orbital debris that now threaten satellites and other objects.

On Tuesday, the US Space Force’s 18th Space Defense Squadron. confirmed via Twitter that a SOZ engine exploded in space on April 15. The event created at least 16 pieces of debris, which the defense squad is now tracking. The engine was used to launch three Russian GLONASS satellites in 2007, propelling them into the correct orbit once they were in space. The engine had been orbiting idly in space ever since, but with remnants of high-energy rocket propellant still inside.

“It’s kind of like a ticking time bomb, but without a real timer,” astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics told Gizmodo.

Something probably happened inside the engine that involved the rocket propellant, causing it to explode. Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time a discarded SOZ vacuum engine has caused a big mess in space. At least 54 of these engines have already exploded, and there are about 64 of them still in orbit, according to McDowell. This latest engine failure incident adds to the growing problem of space debris, or space debris, trapped in Earth’s orbit.

“When I saw this, I wasn’t too surprised,” he said. “These things have been showing up once or twice a year for many years, and it’s really been a problem.” The motor it is an older Soviet rocket design left over from the Cold War, while newer spacecraft designs are designed to avoid these problems. “This particular problem of exploding leftover rocket stages has mostly been engineered into modern rockets,” McDowell said. “The best practice today is to passivate spacecraft when they are at the end of their mission.” Spacecraft passivation is the removal or deactivation of all potential sources of explosions.

But even if these older designs are no longer sent to space, the pre-existing population of these relic engines could continue to generate more debris and create more risks for satellites, which in turn could generate even more debris, a serious problem known as Kessler’s syndrome.

The Department of Defense’s global Space Surveillance Network (SSN) sensors track more than 27,000 pieces of orbital debris, with many more smaller pieces of debris in the near-Earth environment, according to The NASA. These uncontrolled bits of junk, whether it’s a retired satellite or a small piece of metal, travel at high speeds, with the potential risk of colliding with an operating spacecraft and causing considerable damage.

In June 2021, for example, a piece of space debris crashed against the International Space Station and damaged one of its robotic arms. Later, in November, astronauts aboard the ISS had to take shelter from a cloud of space debris generated by the destruction of the defunct Russian satellite Kosmos-1408, the result of a reckless Russian anti-satellite test. China’s anti-satellite test in 2007 believe over 3,000 pieces of large debris.

Space agencies hope to find solutions to ongoing orbital debris, and the European Space Agency recently commissioned the first debris removal missioncurrently scheduled for a launch in 2025. The ClearSpace-1 spacecraft will feature four arms designed to clean up space debris in Earth orbit.

Large pieces of space debris “are at the greatest risk of not only exploding, but hitting each other and creating a lot more debris,” McDowell said. “So if you want to avoid kind of a chain reaction, what you want to do is get rid of the big guys, and I think that’s going to happen.”