Russian exercise with tanks and military on the border with Ukraine. And London tries to mediate

In the past few hours, Russia has carried out important military exercises with tanks and personnel in the Voronezh region, near the border with Ukraine. It was the Russian Defense Ministry that spread the images on social media. The posts also tell of other exercises in the north of the country. “Tactical training with the engineers of the ZVO Red Flag Army General Guards in the Voronezh region,” reads the post. “It is absolutely mandatory for us to ensure that Ukraine never, ever becomes a member of NATO,” says Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov. Russian armed forces would be deployed in three different locations west of the country, all close to the border.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu, accepted today, January 22, the invitation from the United Kingdom for a meeting with his British colleague Ben Wallace. The date of the meeting is not yet known but, according to what was communicated by a senior British defense official, the issue of the crisis on the border between Russia and Ukraine will be on the agenda.

Aid to Ukraine

Military aid – including ammunition – from the United States has arrived in Kiev. Last night, in fact, an American cargo plane landed in the Ukrainian capital with 90 tons of materials on board, explains the US embassy in Ukraine: «The first cargo for assistance to Ukraine recently decided by President Biden arrived tonight. The cargo includes about 90 tons of lethal materials, including ammunition for Ukraine’s defenders on the front line, ”writes the embassy. Last year, the US provided military aid for more than that 650 million dollars.

Germany, on the other hand, has made it known that it will bring a field hospital to Ukraine, while once again saying no to Kiev’s request for weapons, says German defense minister Christine Lambrecht. “A complete field hospital, including the necessary training, will be delivered in February, all co-financed by Germany with 5.3 million of euro », explains the minister. «We are on the side of Kiev. We must do everything to reduce the escalation of the situation, ”he adds. For this reason, the sending of “weapons would not be useful at the moment, this is the consensus within the government”. Berlin has already brought other medical equipment to the capital, starting with respirators, while seriously injured Ukrainian soldiers are currently being treated in Bundeswehr hospitals, the minister said.

