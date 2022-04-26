Russian fighter plane was shot down by Ukrainian forces

A video that spread on social networks revealed the exact moment a Russian fighter plane is shot down by Ukrainian forces and later the two pilots eject to save their lives.

It is clearly seen in the images how the plane falls uncontrollably to the ground and then explodes. The fate of the pilots, who are also recorded while descending on their white parachutes in Ukrainian territory, is unknown.

🇺🇦💪 The Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down another Russian plane in the Kharkiv region. According to preliminary data, it is Su-34. They even managed to capture the moment of his downing on video. #UkraineWar #ukraine pic.twitter.com/wrEnNpg0BH – OSINT-dominican (@Jhonata96845076) April 25, 2022

Despite this small triumph for the Ukrainian Army, morale among the Ukrainian military is very low. And it is that after two months on the eastern front, where the war is hotter, and two hard weeks trying to contain the offensive ordered by the Kremlin in this now priority region, things are not going so well.

“On the moral plane, the situation is complicated. It’s not all pink”, confirms Irina Ribakova, press officer of the 93rd brigade. “Of course, we were prepared for this war, especially for the professional army, but for the conscripts it is more complicated,” explains the military woman, while the thunder of a Russian retaliatory attack is heard.

At the entrance to Barvinkove, about 5 km from the Russian lines, six mobilized soldiers guarding a checkpoint are ready to jump into their trench at any moment, which they dig daily with a shovel. “If not, we are dead”, summarizes Vasil, 51, enlisted with his son Denis, 22.

A wood fire warms a pot made of military scrap, where some unpeeled carrots, potatoes and onions float. Supplies, with the support of the local population, have been going well “except for cigarettes.”

Officially, not a drop of alcohol is drunk at the front. In the bunker, dug under a relief, the six soldiers sleep cramped on pallets between two shifts on guard duty. On the Donbas front, the night is even worse than the day. “For psychological warfare,” the Russian army chooses the dark to fire its largest-caliber weapons, says the brigade spokeswoman as a guide along a road near this small town.

Planted in the middle of the field is a cylinder three meters high. It is the propellant for a Tochka, a huge Soviet-made short-range ballistic missile. His charge exploded in the night from Friday to Saturday near an abandoned school that serves as a base for soldiers, leaving a crater 15 meters in diameter.

Moscow announced last Friday that it wanted to establish full control over Donbas and southern Ukraine to “guarantee a land corridor to Crimea,” annexed by Russia in March 2014. Several towns such as Izium or Kreminna fell in the last two weeks and Russia continues to scratch new positions while the Ukrainians have limited themselves for days to contain.

“We have a very fragmented front line, which doesn’t follow a river, a road or a highway. Now it is a town for us, one for them, one for us, like a chess set”, says the soldier from the 93rd brigade.

The entire region has been remodeled to stop the arrival of the enemy: holes in the railway lines, kilometers of trenches, bridges blown up, concrete squares removed from the roads, prepared to receive mines that explode when the Russian armor passes.

*With information from AFP.

As it is news of global interest, all content on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine will be freely accessible to our readers on all SEMANA digital platforms.