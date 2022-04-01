Russian FM visits China, India under shadow of Ukraine war

China and the dilemma over the war in Ukraine 7:42

Hong Kong (CNN) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is due to meet this week with his counterparts in China and India, two countries under pressure to condemn Russia’s actions in Ukraine as the death toll from unprovoked conflict mounts.

Lavrov met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi for the first time on Wednesday before a planned flight to India on Thursday, in just his second trip abroad since the Russian invasion began on February 24.

On paper, Lavrov’s meeting with Wang was apparently about the turmoil in Afghanistan. But one expert said it was “inconceivable” that they did not discuss the situation in Ukraine, including the harsh sanctions imposed by the international community on Russia and its ally Belarus.

“It is inconceivable that the parties would avoid Ukraine in their discussions, regardless of what they say about the focus of the visit,” Steve Tsang, director of the SOAS China Institute at the University of London, said ahead of the visit.

Lavrov’s trip will provide him with an opportunity to assess the state of Russia’s relations with China and India as they come under increasing international scrutiny for their lack of forceful response to Moscow.

Both China and India have refused to condemn Russia’s brutal invasion and both abstained from voting on United Nations resolutions demanding that Moscow immediately stop its attack on Ukraine.

By the end of Lavrov’s first day in China on Wednesday, Beijing had made its position clear.

“There is no ceiling for China-Russia cooperation, there is no ceiling for us to fight for peace, there is no ceiling for us to safeguard security, and there is no ceiling for us to oppose hegemony,” the Ministry of Defense spokesman said. Chinese Foreign Relations Wang Wenbin, according to the Xinhua news agency.

Reaffirmation of China’s friendship

Since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, China has tried to adopt what it calls a neutral position, choosing not to impose sanctions on Moscow, or even call it an invasion. Instead, China has increasingly blamed the US and NATO for the conflict, with state media promoting Russian disinformation.

On Wednesday, Wang Wenbin reiterated China’s stance that “dialogue and negotiation are the only correct way to resolve the Ukraine crisis” and warned against “adding fuel to the fire,” a phrase often used by Chinese officials who criticize Western sanctions.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have publicly cultivated their partnership in recent years, even declaring in February that their relationship “knew no limits.” They are flourishing business partners, conduct joint military training exercises and both have denounced what they see as Western interference in internal affairs, often voting as a bloc at the UN.

“There is a common purpose between those two sides, particularly regarding the kind of international order they would like to see,” said Manoj Kewalramani, China studies fellow at the Takshashila Institution in India.

But the invasion of Ukraine has put this relationship to the test, as China faces the growing threat of secondary sanctions if it provides assistance to Russia, putting Lavrov’s visit at great risk, allowing both sides to clarify “gray areas” of their relationship, Tsang said.

“The war is at a difficult stage for Russia, and I can see that Moscow would like to determine the scale of Chinese assistance or support moving forward,” Tsang said. “On the China side, I can see Beijing wanting to know what Moscow has in mind as the end game and how (Russia’s) plans may impact China.”

Tsang added that Xi likely wants to continue his and the country’s relationship with Putin, but the Chinese president “will not pay a significant price to do so.” Russia is also “ultimately realistic that Beijing’s ‘unlimited friendship’ has clear limits in reality,” Tsang said.

On Wednesday, Wang Yi and Lavrov left their meetings with a show of unity, appearing to reaffirm their countries’ friendship.

“China-Russia relations have withstood the new test of the changing international landscape,” Wang said after the meeting. “China is ready to work with Russia to bring China-Russia relations to a higher level in the new era.”

He expressed support for Russia and Ukraine to “overcome difficulties and continue peace talks” and praised Russia’s efforts to “prevent a large-scale humanitarian crisis.”

Russian bombs have destroyed civilian structures, including houses, schools, hospitals and temporary shelters during the war, with besieged cities, most notably Mariupol, without heat, electricity or water.

India’s defense trade

Lavrov will arrive in India later Thursday for a two-day visit, according to the Indian Foreign Ministry.

His trip comes amid a flurry of diplomatic activity involving India. Earlier this month, the leaders of Japan and Australia held summits with their Indian counterparts. Also this week, diplomats from Germany and the European Union are visiting Delhi. And Lavrov’s visit will coincide with Britain’s Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and US Deputy National Security Adviser for International Economics Daleep Singh.

“I think that is significantly due to what is happening in Europe and Ukraine right now,” Kewalramani said. “Clearly there are discussions about India’s response.”

India has refused to condemn Russia’s invasion, despite pressure from its Western partners to do so, and one of the main reasons is India’s dependence on Russian weapons for its own national security, Kewalramani added.

For years, India, the world’s largest democracy, has sought to counter China’s growing influence in the region, especially as tensions flared on its disputed border, escalating in 2020 after soldiers from both sides took part in the fiercest clash. bloody in decades.

And Russia has been instrumental as India steps up its territorial defense. In 2018, India signed a $5 billion arms deal with Russia for an air defense missile system. Estimates go beyond 50% on the amount of India’s military equipment coming from Russia.

That relationship is “essential to India’s interests, particularly India’s security interests,” Kewalramani said.

The many foreign diplomats now visiting and speaking with Indian officials may be trying to change India’s stance, he added, though many have “understood” India’s security concerns.

For example, Truss, the UK Foreign Secretary, has characterized her visit as a “diplomatic push” to counter Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“I want to build an even closer relationship between our two nations,” Truss said in a British Foreign Office statement on Wednesday. “This is even more important in the context of Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and underscores the need for free democracies to work more closely together in areas such as defense, trade and cyber security.”

Faced with this, Lavrov “probably wants to get a sense of the mood in India, where India is politically,” Kewalramani said.

He added that while India is unlikely to express any public support for Russia’s invasion, there are ongoing talks within the country about its economic and strategic future.

“Is there an effort going on to try to see if ways can be found to move Indian politics? Of course, that is clearly the case,” he said. “I think you will see India staying cautious as it tries to see where it can preserve its interests.”

