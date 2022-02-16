Russian gas and nuclear: why Germany is doing it all wrong :: Blog on Today









It is news a few days ago that the former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder has been appointed to the board of directors of Gazprom, the Russian para-state energy giant. Schroerder is already president of the company that manages the Nord Stream pipeline, which has doubled in capacity a few weeks with the completion of Nord Stream 2. But what is Nord Stream? It is a Russian-German joint-venture (but with a Russian majority, Gazprom has 51%), with French shareholdings as well, which since 2011 has built and implemented a huge underwater gas pipeline that directly connects Russia with Germany across the Sea Baltic. At the end of 2021, its doubling, the Nord Stream 2, was completed. Nord Stream was challenged by the United States, Poland and Ukraine, because from a strategic point of view, by-passing Poland and Ukraine which host soil the historic gas pipelines that connect the Russian fields with Europe, avoids the negotiating power of Poland and Ukraine vis-à-vis Russia.





The “life insurance” pipelines for Ukraine





The question is old and well-known, it can almost be said that the Russian gas pipelines that passed through Ukraine represented a sort of life insurance for this country, Russia in fact supplied Ukraine with low-cost gas in exchange for the right of way. reach the rich and energy-intensive markets of Western Europe. But as in the most classic of commercial relationships, why not kill the intermediary and therefore do business directly? This is precisely the idea of ​​the Nord Stream. But why does Germany need all this gas? In 2000 the then German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder (yes, just him) signs an agreement with which he decides to get Germany out of nuclear energy, with the great applause of environmentalists and green parties from all over Europe. The graph below shows Germany’s energy mix since 1990, where nuclear energy, “Kernenergie” in red, has been steadily declining since 2000, while natural gas, “Erdgas”, has been steadily increasing. Renewables are also on the rise, Windkraft (wind), photovoltaics, but also the very unsustainable biomass. From 1 January 2022, however, Germany has shut down 3 of the remaining 6 active reactors and within the year it will shut down the last 3. That red part will therefore disappear, obviously replaced by gas and coal.





Germany’s huge mistake





Because nuclear energy, stable and constant, contributed to the base load of the German electricity grid, a base load that cannot be covered by highly random renewable sources such as wind and photovoltaic. The dimension of the strategic and environmental error is given by the second graph, which compares the peak of electricity produced from nuclear sources in Germany at its all-time high, in 2001, with that produced from coal in 2020. Exactly the same amount. If Germany had continued with nuclear energy, perhaps investing a little more, today it could have a coal-free, low-emission, or gas-free energy mix, so as to be independent from Russia (Germany extracts coal itself) , or a mix of things for the benefit of the environment and geopolitics. Instead, today Germany absolutely needs gas, so much so that first it ‘blackmailed’ France by including gas in the taxonomy of sustainable finance, alongside nuclear power which was entitled to it on the basis of the technical-scientific report of the Joint Center of EU research, then even obtaining an improvement (or a worsening, if we think of the environment), in the phase of final approval, of the gas admission parameters.





Molotov-Ribbentrop: does history repeat itself?





The infamous German energy policy, which is so popular with environmentalists and European green parties, is now showing all its failures. Germany, pursuing the chimera “renewables without an atom”, on the one hand continues to emit a lot of CO2 in the production of electricity, on the other hand it has made itself blackmailable by Russia, on which it depends for gas. If Russia really attacks Ukraine, who will have more negotiating strength? Will Germany be able to give up Russian gas, having thrown away an excellent fleet of nuclear reactors that guaranteed zero-emission electricity in 20 years? Will she go back to burning coal like there’s no tomorrow? Or will he make the best of it and accept the Russian impositions? It is no coincidence that the Nord Stream 2 issue is taboo in the German political debate these days, with the new Chancellor Scholz hardly ever talking about it. 70 years ago the then Soviet Union and Germany with the Molotov-Ribbentrop pact agreed to divide Poland, today it seems that history is repeating itself, where the new sacrificial victim is this time Ukraine. For this we have to thank Schroeder, Greenpeace and singing company.







































