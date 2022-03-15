Russian government highlights progress of special military operation in Ukraine | News

The spokesman for the Russian Government, Dmitry Peskov, highlighted on Monday the progress of the special military operation that his country is carrying out in Ukrainian territory in order to counteract nationalist forces that attack their compatriots, as well as to guarantee security in the area.

READ ALSO: China rejects that Russia has asked its country for military help

“Our country has enough potential to carry out the special military operation in Ukraine. The operation is proceeding according to the original plan and will be completed on time and in full,” Peskov stressed.

The spokesman explained that the strategic plan promoted by President Vladimir Putin advances as expected and it is estimated that it will end up fulfilling the objectives set.

At the same time, the Foreign Ministry in Moscow rejected a bombing in the Donetsk area by Ukrainian nationalist groups, who have been denounced by Russia for impeding the procedure of humanitarian corridors.

“This confirms again that the nationalist government of Ukraine is determined to wage war against the peaceful population of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, which is what it has been doing for eight years during a punitive operation in Donbass,” he said. the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Some measures in the midst of the conflict

As a result of the sanctions imposed by the United States (USA) and the European Union on Russia in the face of the conflict in Ukraine, President Putin has decided to take orders to try to protect the economy, finances and trade in his country .

Among the most prominent is the temporary ban on exports of sugar and cereals, “exports are prohibited in addition to white sugar and raw cane sugar to third countries of the Eurasian Economic Union,” said Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

According to the decree issued, the export ban on cereals will be in force until June 30, while for sugar until August 31 of this year.