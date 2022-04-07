Russian government lifts flight restrictions to 52 countries | News

Starting April 9, Russia will lift pandemic-imposed restrictions on flights to 52 states, including South Africa, Argentina, China, India and other friendly countries. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced this on Monday at a meeting with the United Russia faction.

“From April 9, we will lift the restriction to combat coronavirus infection, which applied to our regular and charter flights between Russia and other countries,” the prime minister said.

He noted that the corresponding document was signed on Monday. According to Mishustin, the incidence of covid is declining, so it is time to expand the destinations available to Russian airlines.

According to him, Russia is resuming flights with 52 countries, including India, Argentina, South Africa, China and other friendly states.

The prime minister also recalled that before that, it was possible to fly to 15 countries without restrictions, including some states of the Eurasian Economic Union, Mexico, Qatar and others.

The operational headquarters for the fight against the coronavirus clarified that, taking into account the epidemiological situation in each country, the decision was made to completely eliminate restrictions on charter and regular flights with Argentina, Algeria, Afghanistan as of April 9. , Bosnia and Herzegovina.

This measure also includes Bahrain, Botswana, Brazil, Vietnam, Venezuela, Hong Kong, Egypt, Zimbabwe, India, Israel, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Kenya, North Korea, China, Costa Rica, Kuwait, Lesotho, Lebanon, Mauritius , Malaysia, Madagascar, Maldives, Morocco, Moldova, Mozambique and Myanmar.

Other nations are Mongolia, Namibia, Oman, Peru, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Seychelles, Syria, Tanzania, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, Uruguay, Philippines, Fiji, Sri Lanka, Ethiopia, South Africa, and Jamaica.