Russian gymnast defends himself ‘Z’ for victory and for peace ‘- Sport

Ivan Kuliak, the Russian gymnast who ended up in the storm for getting on the podium wearing a uniform with Z on his chest during the World Cup gymnastics competition in Doha, Qatar, with clear reference to the symbol used by the Russian army for the operation invasion of Ukraine, defends himself on Telegram after being investigated by the international Federgymnastics. “We were told to cover our flag, which I did. They had already banned everything possible. I just wanted to show where I am, that’s all – he justified himself – I have never been afraid of the consequences and I do not intend to harm none. This Z sign means for victory, for peace. Ukrainian athletes treated us badly. You had to see it to believe it. Ukrainian gymnasts started this whole political movement. It was a gesture in response to this behavior that I have presented with this badge. They were wrapped in their flag, shouting “Glory to Ukraine” on the podium. According to the rules of the contest, it is not allowed, but no one told them. They also asked that we be expelled when we had not said or done anything against nobody “.