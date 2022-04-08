Russian influencers cut Chanel bags in protest – Europe – International

The sanctions against Russia by the United States and the European Union do not cease. This time, it was the famous luxury brand Chanel that was affected by these measures.

It all started on April 6, when Chanel closed all its stores in Russia. Although many other brands have decided to make the same decision, the French fashion house decided to take this sanction to another level.

chanell stopped selling its products to people outside of Russia who had the intention of bringing said merchandise into that country. It was for this reason that many Russian influencers decided to cut and damage the bags they had from this company as a sign of protest against the decision.

The Russian model Victoria Bonya shared on her Instagram account a video in which I was cutting a brand bag with scissors black. “I have never seen any brand act as disrespectfully towards their customers as Chanel,” she wrote in the caption.

In addition, during the video she states that if Chanel does not respect them as Russians, why should they respect the brand? The piece already has more than 72 thousand likes and 27 thousand comments.

For her part, Marina Ermoshkina, a television presenter and actress, also shared a video in which she cuts a gray bag with gardening shears; this after stating that the brand was making the Russians sign a document, in which they had to promise never to wear a Chanel item to Russia.

“For us, the presence of Chanel in our lives does not play any role. We have always been the face of this brand, We have had the goal of buying a bag of this brand since childhood, but no bag is worth the love for my country, “he wrote in his publication.

The actress He also referred to the ‘Russophobia’ that they are experiencing from the company: “An accessory that at some point decides to humiliate people is something I will not tolerate. In the end, the main thing is your principles, not what you carry in your hands”.

With the use of the hashtag ‘byebyechannel’ (Goodbye Chanel, in Spanish), several personalities have come together against the famous brand. Another one was the dj Katya Guseva, who cut a black bag with chains and posted it on her Instagram account.

In her publication, she states that, since she found out about the “anti-Russian” policies that the brand has, she decided to remove them from her closet until the situation changes and thus support the challenge that her friend Marina Ermoshkina had started.

What has Chanel responded?

The famous French house expressed in a statement for ‘Insider’ that are complying with all laws in their businesses, including those that are trade sanctions.

“That is why we have put in place a process to ask customers whose primary residence we do not know confirm that the items they are buying will not be used in Russia”, they state in the statement.

In addition, they add that they apologize for the inconvenience caused, since “welcoming all our clients, regardless of their origin, is a priority for Chanel.”

Trends WEATHER

