Russian invasion in Ukraine and bad news for Renault and Volkswagen

Prices had already broken records long before Russia declared war on the Ukrainian country. A few days have passed since the invasion and it was learned that Volodímir Zelensky decided to sit down and talk with the Russian government, but uncertainty is growing as to what will happen to European firms. He continues reading!

February 27, 2022 2:37 p.m.

In addition to Venezuela and the Arab countries, Russia represents one of the world’s major oil powers, but, of course, the conflict with Ukraine will somehow affect exports. Filling a tank of gasoline cost 62.58 euros in 2021, but now prices are almost 80 euros. OCU, the Organization of Consumers and Users revealed the great problem in its web portal.

The country led by Vladimir Putin is the one that produces the most natural gas in the world and, despite the fact that, according to The vanguardSpain has reserves to survive the coming months, all of Europe could be affected, as the leaders of the continent have shown their sympathy to the Ukrainian government.

Italy and France are among the countries that lead the support for the government of Volodymyr Zelensky. On the other hand, Spain announced that it will close the airspace for Putin’s military troops and the nervousness increases with the passing of the hours. The price of gas has increased by 60% in recent days, but aluminum and palladium are other important materials for the automotive industry.

According to the Spanish newspaper, Renault and Volkswagen could be the firms most affected by the conflict generated by the war between Russia and Ukraine, after the shortage of key products for the production of their cars. How much further could Vladimir Putin’s anger go? Do you think the conflict will spread? Cheer up and leave us your comments!