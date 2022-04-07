Russian Invasion of Ukraine: An Updated Version of “Charlie Wilson’s War”?

If you haven’t seen this movie, “Charlie Wilson’s War” yet, dear reader, you should. It was released in 2007. Its director is Mike Nicholsthe scriptwriter is Aaron Sorkins (the creator of the famous television series «The West Wing of the White House») and the interpreters Tom Hanks and Julia Robertsnothing less. It’s a great movie about the Russian defeat in Afghanistan. Before it happened on September 11, 2001, with the attack on the Twin Towers in New York.

Narrates how the congressman from Texas, charles wilson –Tom Hanks–, a “bon vivant”, with an intense social life, is convinced by a Texas billionaire friend, philanthropist, diplomat, businesswoman, former television presenter, Joanne Herring –Julia Roberts–, with very conservative interests, to visit the Afghan refugee camps in Pakistan.

It is 1980 and Afghanistan is occupied by the Russians.

Charlie Wilson is convinced. He is in a very privileged position. He sits on the Defense Budget Committee, made up of an exclusive 9-member Sanhedrin from the House of Representatives.

He manages not only to persuade his colleagues to approve the money for the purchase of weapons for the Afghans fighting the Russians, but also to square the circle: he convinces two enemy countries, such as Israel and Egypt, to collaborate, supply weapons Soviets to the Taliban guerrillas.

Especially the Islamic parties of Yunus Khalis, Gulbuddin Heckmatyar and the Jalaluddin Haqqni network, the most radical. And Pakistan handled the distribution.

This armament was complemented – the key – with the shipment of missile launchers FIM-92 Stingerwhich ended Soviet air control.

Congressman Wilson – Tom Hanks in his role, in the film – receiving one of the Stringer missiles that helped break Soviet air control.

There were a total of 74 Mi-24 combat helicopters, and 10 Mi-6, 14 more unidentified helicopters, 12 MIG-21 fighters, 4 MIG-23, 10 Su-17 fighter-bombers, 5 Su-22 and 23 Su -25, among other losses, those suffered by the Soviets.

Like clay pigeon shooting.

That was called “Operation Cyclone” and took place under the administrations of the presidents Jimmy Carter and Ronald Regan. Between 1983 and 1988.

On February 15, 1989, the Soviet Army left Afghanistan after 11 years of occupation.

Defeated.

THE RUSSIAN INVASION OF UKRAINE

In the case of Ukraine, it is clear that the United States had been supplying sophisticated and modern weapons for many months before the invasion.

According to US military sources, until the middle of last March, they had sent the Ukrainian army 2,800 FIM-92 Stinger missile launchers.

Yes, the same ones that were used in Afghanistan.

They have a range of 4.8 kilometers. They can be individually carried by soldiers, in contrast to static or vehicle-based missile emplacements.

This allows a mobile force to face enemy aircraft without being such an important objective for the opposing army.

Until that date, the Ukrainians had claimed responsibility for the shooting down of 86 fighter planes and 108 helicopters.

In parallel with this material, they were sent to Ukraine 2,000 FGM-148 Javelin anti-tank missiles, 6,000 AT4 anti-armor rocket launchers and 1,000 M72 LAW anti-armor light weapons.

Javelin missiles are powerful anti-armor weaponry that can penetrate the thick shields and countermeasures of modern main battle tanks (MBTs).

Russian tank targeted by Javelin missiles, operated by the Ukrainians.

The Javelin anti-tank missile is very effective against armored cars. Ukraine claims to have destroyed 444 to date.

These missiles have an effective range of 2.5 to almost 5 kilometers depending on the variant. They are guided projectiles that are shoulder-launched and discarded, meaning the operator can launch their attack and then take cover, making it a good weapon for hit-and-run and guerilla tactics.

AT4 anti-armor rocket launchers and LAW light weapons can destroy or disable many armored vehicles, but cannot penetrate the armor of MBTs and APCs of the same caliber.

They are effective at destroying fortifications and defensive cover. Unlike the Javelin, they have an effective firing range of only a few hundred meters.

This weaponry explains much of the success of the Ukrainian army against Russian tanks, easy targets to hit in many areas, along the steppes of that country. The reason why they have managed to stop the Russian campaign.

Ukraine claimed to have destroyed 444 tanks, 1,433 armored vehicles of various types, and 864 other ground vehicles.

The Biden administration has also sent 100 tactical unmanned aerial systems. Although it has not been made clear what type of aircraft these are, they appear to be the Switchblade kamikaze drones, or loitering munitions.

They are the size of an infantry mortar bomb that can drop on the enemy without warning.

Ukrainian forces have also reportedly used unmanned aerial systems to great effect during the war, most notably the Baykar Bayraktar TB2.

Above these lines, one of the Ukrainian Army’s Baykar Bayraktar TB2 drones.

To this must be added 100 grenade launchers, 5,000 rifles, 1,000 pistols, 400 machine guns and 400 shotguns, along with 20 million cartridges, along with 25,000 sets of bulletproof vests and helmets.

This is what the United States is known to have shipped to date.

The value of what has been invested in US military aid to Ukraine has risen, since the beginning of the war, to 1,000 million dollars. To which must be added another 1,000 million received since Joe Biden assumed the Presidency.

The United States is not alone in providing military aid. Another 30 countries that are also sending similar war material to Ukraine, including our country, Spain. Among the material ordered are the nationally manufactured C90 grenade launchers, which perform the same function as the Javelin. It is very effective against tanks and armored vehicles.

It is not known how much, but it is clear that the withdrawal of the Russian Army from the north of kyiv and the massacres of citizens, war crimes or crimes against humanity, have a lot to do with this collaboration of the West and the NATO countries with the Government of Ukraine, which does not transcend too much data.

This explains why the President’s Army Vladimir Putin it has not been possible to take the military parade that they planned when they invaded Ukraine.

A collaboration, that of Western countries, which, moreover, is increasing after the Bucha massacre.

Is Ukraine going to be a new Afghanistan for the Russians?

What is not going to be, certainly, is a party.