Russian invasion of Ukraine: Russia threatens countries that lend their air bases to Ukrainian planes

RUSSIA SAYS COUNTRIES THAT ALLOW UKRAINIAN PLANES TO USE THEIR AIR BASES WILL ENTER THE CONFLICT

A spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Russian government will consider that countries that allow Ukrainian planes to use their air bases will enter the conflictreported the Spanish newspaper The country.

“The use of the airfield networks of these countries as a base for Ukrainian military aircraft and their subsequent use against the Russian armed forces can be considered as the participation of these states in an armed conflict“said spokesman Igor Konashenkov, quoted by the Russian news agency Interfax.

Yesterday, the White House confirmed, through its Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, that works with Poland to deliver aircraft to Ukraineas requested on Saturday by the country’s president, Volodímir Zelenski.

THE UN CONFIRMS THE DEATH OF 364 CIVILIANS IN UKRAINE, BUT WARNS THAT THE REAL NUMBER IS MUCH HIGHER

At least 364 civilians have been confirmed dead in Ukraine since Russian troops invaded the country on February 24.and 759 others have been injured, although the true figures are probably “considerably higher”, a UN monitoring mission said on Sunday.

The updated figures, relative to the victims until March 5, They add another 13 dead and 52 wounded to the casualties that the observers of the Office of the High Commissioner of the United Nations for Human Rights (OHCHR) communicated on Saturday, reported Reuters.

UKRAINE PREPARES AGRICULTURAL EXPORTS BY RAILWAY

Ukraine announced today that the country’s railways are ready to organize the export of Farm productsespecially cereals, which account for 11% of the world market, Ukrzaliznytsia, the country’s state rail transport administration, reported today.

“Russia’s illegal military aggression has led to the de facto closure of ports through which Ukraine exports agricultural products to consumers. from all over the world,” the company wrote on its official Telegram account.

“This is not just a problem for Ukraine, since the share of Ukrainian grain in the world market is 11%, the share of sunflower oil is 55%”he explained. He added that one in ten loaves of bread in the world is baked with Ukrainian cereals, reported EFE.

The company stated that The logistics of grain delivery to the border with Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland are already being resolvedfrom where they will be delivered to the ports and logistics centers of European countries.

THE RUSSIAN ARMY BOMBS CIVILIANS IN THE CITY OF IRPIN, 25 KILOMETERS FROM KIEV

Several mortar shells fell throughout this morning on the road along which civilians from the town of Irpin are being evacuated on foot. in the direction of Kiev, two towns separated by only about 25 kilometers.

There are at least three deaths caused by one of those mortars at the main intersection of the town of Romanovas confirmed to the Spanish newspaper The country several reporters present during the attacks.

The mortars fell in the same place where thousands of neighbors have passed on their way to the capital in recent days.. The majority are women and children who, in some cases, are accompanied by men who later return to the town and collaborate in its defense.

ZELENSKY SAYS RUSSIAN MISSILES HAVE COMPLETELY DESTROYED VINNYTSIA CIVIL AIRPORT

The president of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelenski, announced this Sunday that he airport Vinnytsia international was destroyed by Russian missiles in an attack that is distinguished by its proximity to the center-west of the country, an area that until now has been relatively far from hostilities, Europa Press reported.

“The airport is destroyed,” declared Zelenski, who denounced the impact of at least “eight missiles” against the town. —where, until before the Russian invasion, some 360,000 people lived— and the installation.

“Eight missiles (launched) against our city, against our peaceful and good Vinnytsia, which has never threatened Russia. No way. Missile attack. Cruel, cynical, “he lamented in statements collected by the Interfax agency.

RUSSIA ASPHIXIA MARIUPOL AFTER THE FAILURE OF THE SECOND ATTEMPT TO EVACUATE CIVILIANS

For the second day in a row, the process to evacuate Mariupol’s civilian residents failed, while Moscow and Kiev accuse each other of breaching the temporary “ceasefire” to proceed with the humanitarian corridors. The city is surrounded by Russian troops who are increasing their siege towards different locations in the country in the face of a resisting Ukrainian Army, reported France 24.

Surrounded by Russian troops, short of water, without gas or electricity, the inhabitants of Mariupol tried for the second day to leave the strategic city in southeastern Ukrainewhen the country lives the eleventh day of the war launched by Moscow.

Local authorities tried to extricate trapped residents, while the army Russian maintains pressure on the south of the country and towards Kiev, the capital and strategic point that houses the Government, where the Kremlin troops hope to enter. The Kremlin said its target is “the top leadership” in Ukraine.

PUTIN SAYS HE WILL ONLY STOP THE BOMBINGS IF UKRAINE STOPS FIGHTING AND MEETS MOSCOW’S DEMANDS

The President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan asked Putin on Sunday to declare an “immediate” ceasefire in Ukraineto open humanitarian corridors and sign a peace agreement and offered Istanbul as a mediator in the conflict, reported EFE.

However, Putin’s response was that he will only stop his military operation if Ukraine stops fighting and Moscow’s demands are met, the Kremlin said in a separate statement. Putin told Erdogan that the operation is proceeding as planned, and that he hopes that Ukrainian negotiators will take a more constructive approach in the talks and take into account the reality on the ground.

UNITED NATIONS RISE TO 1.5 MILLION REFUGEES DUE TO THE WAR

Filippo Grandi, who serves as High Commissioner for Refugees at UNHCR, the United Nations refugee agency, reported this Sunday on his Twitter account that The UN raised the number of people displaced from Ukraine to neighboring countries to 1.5 million because of the invasion that Russia started 11 days ago.

“More than 1.5 million refugees from Ukraine crossed into neighboring countries in 10 daysthe fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II,” the UN official wrote.

VISA AND MASTERCARD CREDIT CARDS WILL STOP WORKING IN RUSSIA

credit card companies Visa and Mastercard announced on Saturday the suspension of their operations in Russiabecoming the last large US firms to freeze commercial activity with Moscow due to its invasion of Ukraine, reported EFE.

Mastercard said it decided to suspend its network services in Russia “considering the unprecedented nature of the current conflict and the uncertain economic environment.”

For its part, Visa indicated that it will work “immediately” with its “clients and partners within Russia to stop all Visa transactions in the next few days“.

Russian Visa and Mastercard bank cards will no longer work abroad, while those issued abroad will stop working in Russia, both US groups said.

THE CITY COUNCIL OF MARIUPOL ANNOUNCES A NEW ATTEMPT TO EVACUATE THE CIVILIAN POPULATION

The Mayor’s Office of Mariupol, in southeastern Ukraine, today announced a new attempt to evacuate civilians starting at 12:00 local time (10:00 GMT), after the opening of a humanitarian corridor agreed with Russia was frustrated on Saturday due to continuous fighting in the area, in a breach of the temporary “ceasefire” of which both parties accused each other, reported EFE.

“The evacuation of civilians in Mariupol begins from 12.00“, Said the City Council in its official Telegram account.

The humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders (MSF) described the situation in the port as “catastrophic”. ukrainian from Mariupol. “It is imperative that this humanitarian corridor, which could have been created, but did not really come into force because the ceasefire was not respected, be quickly established to allow the civilian population, women and children, to leave the city,” demanded Laurent Ligozat, the organization’s emergency coordinator in Ukraine, AFP reported.