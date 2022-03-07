Russian invasion of Ukraine: Video | Inside the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant during its siege | Videos

Last Friday, March 4, the Russian army took control of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, the largest in Europe. In the video that accompanies this news item, verified by EL PAÍS, the interior of the plant can be seen at the time that Russia opened fire on the facilities. Through the public address system of the facilities, the operators spoke in Russian to the soldiers who were shooting from outside. “Stop shooting at the nuclear facility,” a voice repeats several times. “Stop shooting immediately. They are endangering the safety of the whole world. The operation of a crucial part of the Zaporizhia plant could be impaired and we will not be able to fix it”, they said in another warning. In another video, recorded from one of the walkways of the nuclear complex after the attack, minor damage to the facilities and the presence of ammunition inside can be seen. Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky called this attack “unprecedented terrorism.” “The Russian tankers knew what they were bombing,” he added.

In previous videos, vehicles and military personnel could be seen firing missiles at buildings of the nuclear complex, which came to cause a powerful fire in the plant’s test facilities that caused several deaths and injuries, although concrete figures are not yet known. Russian troops eventually took control of the plant and are holding the workers who were on duty at the plant captive. None of the six reactors was damaged, but several have been taken offline. In the video you can see the apparent good condition of one of the reactors, number two. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) assured that there were no leaks of radioactive material during the attack.

