Russian investors prefer Bitcoin to gold

A survey conducted by the Forex Dealers Association (AFD) on a sample of 500 Russian investors revealed that about 77% prefer to invest in Bitcoin, Ethereum or Litecoin rather than gold.

The survey: Russian investors crazy about Bitcoin

The analysis was conducted by AFD to document Russian investors’ interest in digital currencies and finance in general. The sample involved 502 respondents, 90% of whom were men between 25 and 44 years of age.

In one question, respondents were explicitly asked which currencies were the most promising to invest in today. Well, 76.9% indicated cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin, while only 8.8% said they preferred gold.

Digital currencies to increase savings

According to the analysis, 23% of respondents have never traded cryptocurrencies. However, 77% plan to start soon. Only 7% of respondents are certain that they will not undertake this type of investment.

Participants in the analysis were also asked why they chose cryptocurrencies. Half (51.1%) replied that they see digital currencies as a concrete possibility to increase their savings.

With respect to the issue of regulation, a stringent turnaround according to 60.8% of respondents will only increase interest in digital currencies, rather than discourage it.

Another noteworthy fact is that 76.5% believe that digital currencies will not replace cash in 5 years, but their capitalization will increase year by year.

Finally, among those who believe cryptocurrencies are set to grow, 77% believe this is due to the costs of globalization and distrust of traditional financial institutions.

The comment

