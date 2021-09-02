Russian investors prefer Bitcoin to gold

A survey conducted by the Forex Dealers Association (AFD) on a sample of 500 Russian investors revealed that about 77% prefer to invest in Bitcoin, Ethereum or Litecoin rather than gold.
The survey: Russian investors crazy about Bitcoin
The analysis was conducted by AFD to document Russian investors’ interest in digital currencies and finance in general. The sample involved 502 respondents, 90% of whom were men between 25 and 44 years of age.
In one question, respondents were explicitly asked which currencies were the most promising to invest in today. Well, 76.9% indicated cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin, while only 8.8% said they preferred gold.
Digital currencies to increase savings
According to the analysis, 23% of respondents have never traded cryptocurrencies. However, 77% plan to start soon. Only 7% of respondents are certain that they will not undertake this type of investment.
Participants in the analysis were also asked why they chose cryptocurrencies. Half (51.1%) replied that they see digital currencies as a concrete possibility to increase their savings.
With respect to the issue of regulation, a stringent turnaround according to 60.8% of respondents will only increase interest in digital currencies, rather than discourage it.
Another noteworthy fact is that 76.5% believe that digital currencies will not replace cash in 5 years, but their capitalization will increase year by year.
Finally, among those who believe cryptocurrencies are set to grow, 77% believe this is due to the costs of globalization and distrust of traditional financial institutions.
The comment
Eugene Masharov, head of AFD, relative to digital currencies, said:
“Investors who want to work with supervised financial institutions look at this type of business specifically as an investment. It is also revealing that more than half of the respondents invest in digital goods to increase savings, despite the large number of various short-term projects in this sector ”.