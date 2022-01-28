Russian is a concrete lead

For Muriqi to the Majorca the speeches are well underway. According to As, even today medical examinations should be staged and this would mean a positive closure of the operation. As for its replacement, the Lazio look at the A league and according to the press review of Radiosei the first steps have been taken on Alexei Miranchuk ofAtalanta. Sarri he wants a player ready for the Italian championship and the Russian is leaving Bergamo, where with the arrival of Boga the spaces will be even more closed. The former Lokomotiv can act as a fake center forward or represent an alternative on the outside to Pedro, Felipe Anderson and Zaccagni, even more so if Raul Moro comes out on loan. In extreme cases Miranchuk could also move as an attacking midfielder or attacking midfielder (who, however, does not find a place in 4-3-3). Sarri was able to appreciate the Russian at the time he was coaching Juventus, when in the first leg match at the Stadium against Lokomotiv he crowned a great performance with the goal of the advantage for his team (later overturned by a brace from Dybala).

NEGOTIATION – Miranchuk is leaving Atalanta and in recent days has been one step away from Genoa. The inclusion of Lazio has put the rossoblù track on standby, priority goes to the biancocelesti. In a year and a half a Bergamo has put together 44 total appearances and 8 goals, now it’s time to relaunch. He would certainly transfer on loan, with Lazio only being able to enter the right for issues related to the liquidity index. The official release of Muriqi towards Palma de Mallorca is expected to accelerate a negotiation that has remained hidden until the end.