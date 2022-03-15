Russian journalist went live against the war in Ukraine – Europe – International

The editor of the Russian television channel Channel One, Marina Ovsyannikova, broke into the news broadcast with a poster against the war in Ukraine and the disinformation of the channel in which she worked.

(Read: Ukraine: Pregnant woman who was in bombed hospital dies)

In his interference, behind the news anchorOvsyannikova displayed the poster with a message that quoted: “Stop the war. Do not believe in propaganda. They (The channel) are lying to them.”

(You are interested in: A murdered journalist and a Colombian photographer injured in Ukraine)

Immediately, the production of the channel made a cut of the image and change of image, while in the background the transmission continued, at the same time that claims were heard against the editor for the act.

According to the Russian agency TASSthe channel Channel One reported an “Incident during a transmission” and hours later she would be fired and detained by the official authorities in compliance with the law that grants up to 15 years in prison to communicators who spread “false news” or “false propaganda against the army or the Russian government”.

There is only one person responsible for this aggression and that is Vladimir Putin.

Although the woman remained in the custody of the Russian authorities, she managed to record another video in which she stated: “In recent years, unfortunately, I worked for the Kremlin’s propaganda on Channel 1 and I am extremely ashamed that such lies were broadcast, allowing the brainwashing of the Russian people”.

“We did not say anything in 2014 when all this began, nor did we go out to protest when the Kremlin poisoned Navalni. We silently observe this inhuman regime and now the whole world turns its back on us. Not even in ten generations will we be able to erase the shame of this war .”, the communicator concluded in her video.

Your channel of Youtubein which this last video could be seen, was closed by the Russian authorities and at the moment the whereabouts of the communicator of Ukrainian descent are unknown.

Pre-recorded message from Russian journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, made public after expressing her condemnation of the war in Ukraine today on the state channel Russia 1. pic.twitter.com/JxCw62sFr7 – Alfonso D’Santiago (@ajdsantiago) March 15, 2022

More world news

– US warns China of ‘consequences’ if it helps Russia

– The United States would have met with Latin American allies for Russia

– President of Peru, Pedro Castillo, will face impeachment debate