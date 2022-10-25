News

Russian Justice confirms sentence against Brittney Griner

Photo of Zach Zach3 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

The German chancellor calls for a “new Marshall plan” for the reconstruction of Ukraine and promises to continue sending weapons for defense

Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers a speech during the international conference of experts for the reconstruction of Ukraine on October 25, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Omer Messinger/Getty Images)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for a “new Marshall plan” to rebuild Ukraine, referring to the US-sponsored development program that aimed to rehabilitate European economies after World War II to safeguard democracy on the continent.

“We don’t know when this war will end. But it will end,” Scholz said Tuesday at a conference in Berlin on planning and financing the postwar reconstruction effort.

Helping Ukraine recover will be “a challenge for generations” and will require “the combined strength of the entire international community,” he added.

Germany will continue to support Kyiv with weapons to defend itself for as long as it takes, Scholz said.

“To ensure that it prevails … we will continue to resolutely support Ukraine politically, financially, in terms of humanitarian aid and also with weapons, for as long as necessary,” he said.

This includes the reinforcement of Ukraine’s air defense systems, which this country “urgently needs now”, the foreign minister added.

Scholz said Russia’s use of drones to attack civilians and power plants in Ukraine marked a “new low” in the war and suggested Moscow is “desperate.”

“The latest indiscriminate attacks, including the use of kamikaze drones against civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, mark a new low in Russia’s despicable effort to wipe Ukraine off the map,” he said. “The abominable way of waging war only shows one thing: Putin’s Russia is desperate.”

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach3 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Audios: Fentanyl, a drug that kills in the US, is ‘cooked’ in Bogotá – Investigative Unit

22 mins ago

The end of Apple’s romance with China

44 mins ago

5 curiosities of Rishi Sunak, the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

2 hours ago

Sanctions against Nicaragua: “The mining sector allowed Ortega and his allies to maintain authoritarian control”

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button