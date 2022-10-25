Russian Justice confirms sentence against Brittney Griner

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for a “new Marshall plan” to rebuild Ukraine, referring to the US-sponsored development program that aimed to rehabilitate European economies after World War II to safeguard democracy on the continent.

“We don’t know when this war will end. But it will end,” Scholz said Tuesday at a conference in Berlin on planning and financing the postwar reconstruction effort.

Helping Ukraine recover will be “a challenge for generations” and will require “the combined strength of the entire international community,” he added.

Germany will continue to support Kyiv with weapons to defend itself for as long as it takes, Scholz said.

“To ensure that it prevails … we will continue to resolutely support Ukraine politically, financially, in terms of humanitarian aid and also with weapons, for as long as necessary,” he said.

This includes the reinforcement of Ukraine’s air defense systems, which this country “urgently needs now”, the foreign minister added.

Scholz said Russia’s use of drones to attack civilians and power plants in Ukraine marked a “new low” in the war and suggested Moscow is “desperate.”

“The latest indiscriminate attacks, including the use of kamikaze drones against civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, mark a new low in Russia’s despicable effort to wipe Ukraine off the map,” he said. “The abominable way of waging war only shows one thing: Putin’s Russia is desperate.”